Back That Azz Up: Rapper Juvenile Declared ‘I’m A Celebrity’ After Being Told to Move to Coach

Rapper Juvenile declared “I’m a celebrity” as he deboarded an American Airlines flight after being told to leave his first class seat and move to coach.

“Man, they trying to kick me off the plane, y’all. They trying to take me out of first class,” Juvenile, whose real name is Terius Gray, said. “You ain’t going to put me in no coach, man.”

Watch Below:

The “Back That Azz Up” rapper was on a plane with his wife, Shadonna Jones, when he was asked to move from first class to coach.

“Where you trying to put him at?” Jones asked, to which a flight attended replied, “Coach.”

“Absolutely not,” the rapper’s wife reacted.

Jones, who was not asked to move from first class to coach, added, “I’m his wife, so how can you downgrade him, and I could still stay?”

Juvenile added, “This ain’t never happened to me in my life.”

“I’m a celebrity,” the rapper continued. “I’m telling you, there’s going to be repercussions for this, because I’mma get off the plane. I’m not going to let y’all disrespect me like that.”

“I’m not going to let y’all choose me out of all the people on the plane and disrespect me, so I’m going to get off the plane,” Juvenile added, getting up from his seat. “You ain’t going to disrespect me.”

“Out of all the people on the plane, y’all picked a celebrity,” the “Set It Off” rapper added.

Juvenile then posted a follow-up video to Instagram, showing how often he flew with American Airlines in first class, adding, “I know a thing or two about first class.”

“Fuck American Airlines. All the money I spent with you bitches,” the rapper said. “They gon’ try to put me in coach, motherfucker, I ain’t never flew coach. I feel played.”

Watch Below:

“I feel played @americanair y’all gonna bump me to coach after I’m already in my seat??” the rapper wrote in the caption. “Don’t worry Fort Worth I’m boarding another plane right now on a better airline.”

An American Airlines spokesperson told Page Six that “an unplanned change in aircraft type affected his seat assignment, and we regret he wasn’t notified prior to boarding,” adding, “A member of our team has spoken with Mr. Gray personally to resolve the situation.”

“American Airlines strives to provide a positive experience to every traveler and we apologize for Mr. Gray’s recent experience with us,” the spokesperson said.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.