Cause of Death Revealed for Lucy-Bleu Knight, Slash’s Stepdaughter

Lucy-Bleu Knight, the stepdaughter of Guns N’ Roses lead guitarist Slash, died on July 19 at the age of 25. Knight’s cause of death has been revealed more than a month later.

Knight’s cause of death was hydrogen sulfide toxicity, and her manner of death is suicide, the Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed to the New York Post this August.

Inhaling high concentrations of hydrogen sulfide can result in “extremely rapid unconsciousness and death,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website.

“Knight was found unresponsive in a private residence on July 19 by law enforcement conducting a welfare check,” the coroner’s office told the Post. Her death was pronounced that same day at 3:00 p.m.

“An examination was performed by a deputy medical examiner on July 22,” the coroner’s office added. “The cause of death was certified on August 29.”

Slash, whose real name is Saul Hudson, announced his stepdaughter’s death in an Instagram post on July 21.

“Lucy-Bleu Knight (December 6, 1988), beloved daughter of Meegan Hodges and Mark Knight, stepdaughter of Samantha Somers Knight and Slash, sister of Scarlet Knight, stepsister of London and Cash Hudson, passed away peacefully in Los Angeles, CA on July 19, 2024,” he wrote.

“Lucy-Bleu was an incredibly talented artist, a passionate dreamer, and a charming, lovable, sweet soul,” Slash added. “The family asks for privacy at this time and requests that social media speculation be kept to a minimum as they grieve and process this devastating loss.”

Hours before announcing Knight’s death, Slash canceled several dates for his S.E.R.P.E.N.T. blues music tour, citing “unforeseen circumstances.”

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, the S.E.R.P.E.N.T tour regrettably has to cancel the below performances,” the Guns N’ Roses guitarist wrote. “Refunds will be available at points of purchase.”

In the caption of his post, Slash revealed that the tour promoting his solo album, Orgy of the Damned, would resume in Toronto on July 28, adding, “We love our fans and apologize for any inconvenience this has caused.”

On July 23, Slash’s son London Hudson also took to Instagram to pay tribute to his stepsister.

“This fucking sucks,” he wrote. “You will be missed forever Lucy, I love you so much.”

London’s mother, Slash’s ex-wife Perla Ferrar, took to the comment section of her son’s post, writing, “There are no words for this loss baby. I’m so sorry for all of you. Especially Lucy.”

“Let’s all learn from this experience, support and love one another,” she added. “After all love and family is what truly matters. I love you.”

Three days after Knight’s death, her own Instagram account bizarrely posted a photo of her alongside a cryptic caption:

Whether I made you feel excluded, manipulated/ controlled you, told you to quit your day job from the comfort of being financially supported by my parents, or drowned real issues in toxic positivity-I am sorry. Countless missed opportunities and connections due to a disgustingly big ego, insecure heart and fear of being vulnerable. May my soul learn to evolve from my poor job at being Lucy-Bleu. Peace.

Breitbart News reached out to Meta to inquire about the manner in which Knight’s personal Instagram post was posted, specifically whether it was scheduled days in advance. The company has not responded.

“My heart is [permanently] fractured,” Slash wrote in a follow-up post on July 27. “I will never ever stop missing you & remembering what a beacon of happiness, laughter, creativity & beauty you have always been. & still are.”

“The brightest light in the lives of so many that loved you so much,” Slash added. “I find solace in the hope that you are at peace now. I will love you eternally.”

