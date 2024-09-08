Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Praises Trump’s Strength Following Assassination Attempt: ‘We Wanted to See That’

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson has praised former President Donald Trump’s show of strength following July’s assassination attempt, saying Americans “wanted to see” the moment when Trump stood up after being shot, pumped his fist in the air, and repeatedly shouted “Fight!”

Johnson spoke about Trump during an appearance at Patrick Bet-David’s The Vault Conference in Florida last week. At one point, the Jumanji star spoke about the July 13 assassination attempt that nearly took Trump’s life.

“Whether you love Donald, don’t love Donald, it doesn’t matter. They tried to assassinate him. There’s no room for that,” he said. “Despite it being who we were in that moment, I still believe in my core that is not who we are as a country.”

“So him standing up at that moment, we wanted to see that.”

Watch below:

Trump’s defiant fist-pump has become one of the defining moments of his 2024 campaign and seems destined to rank as one of the most iconic images of modern political history.

Johnson also reminisced about his days as a professional wrestler, saying Trump used to come to his matches at Madison Square Garden.

“It was great,” the actor said. “First time I saw him, he said, ‘Let me see the eyebrows.'”

Johnson recently said he won’t be publicly endorsing any presidential candidate this year. In a possible indication of his current leaning, he said back in April: “Am I happy with the state of America right now? Well, that answer’s no.”

His decision comes after he endorsed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in 2020.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com