Watch: Joy Behar Implores Usher to Condemn Trump as a Threat to Democracy … and Fails

Pop megastar Usher Raymond appeared on ABC’s The View on Wednesday where he refused to take co-host Joy Behar’s bait and condemning former president Donald Trump.

The conversation centered on Trump after Usher discussed recent developments, such as his concert film Rendezvous in Paris debuting this weekend, when Joy Behar goaded him into bashing the former president.

“So, you’re supporting Kamala Harris for president, I understand,” Behar began.

“Yes,” he responded, prompting applause from the audience.

Behar then referred to Tuesday night’s presidential debate, which Usher said he did not watch due to a performance he had at the time.

“It was like, ‘You do your research, you decide for yourselves, but I am voting for Kamala.’ In this emergency that we’re in, I always say that artists should come out and speak for Kamala against Donald Trump, because he is an existential threat to the country. What do you say to that?” Behar asked.

“I don’t get too deep into politics. I didn’t get a chance to watch the debate last night […] I think voting is an individual choice,” Usher said. “You have to look at the reality of the country that we are and the country that we want to be and find the candidate that you feel fits the category of what you wanna be and that’s it. That’s what you vote based off of.”

Taylor Swift endorsed Kamala Harris on Tuesday night and advised people to make the choice for themselves.

“Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight. If you haven’t already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most. As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country,” she said.

