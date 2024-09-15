Ben & Jerry’s Founders Unveil ‘Kamala Coconut Jubilee’ Flavor on 20-City GOTV Tour

Ben & Jerry’s is unveiling a new ice cream flavor, “Kamala Coconut Jubilee,” as part of a twenty-city get-out-the-vote tour in partnership with the progressive organization MoveOn Political Action to elect Vice President Kamala Harris and other Democrats this November.

MoveOn is launching a “Scoop the Vote” ice crem truck tour in key swing states, which will involve giving out free Ben & Jerry’s ice cream in an attempt to coax voters into casting their ballots for Harris and other democrats, the organization announced Thursday.

The ice cream truck tour kicks off in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Monday, September 16 — the same day early voting begins in the key swing state.

The radical left-wing organization is “partnering with Ben & Jerry’s co-founders Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, to raffle off free, limited-edition, autographed pints of Kamala’s Coconut Jubilee,” MoveOn said.

From there, the ice cream truck tour will hit more than 20 cities in battleground states including Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona, and Nevada.

MoveOn is also “collaborating with Jeni Britton, founder of Jeni’s Ice Creams,” as well as “Malai Ice Cream in New York City on the tour,” the organization added.

Other soon-to-be unveiled ice cream flavors include, “Unburdened by What has Vanilla Bean,” “Inauguration Celebration Birthday Cake,” “Fight For Our Rights Sorbet,” and “MoveOn Mobilizer Milk Chocolate.”

Each tour stop will feature elected officials, left-wing activists, and other “special guests,” and MoveOn will give out “free ice cream and other freebies.”

“Excitement and joy are on our side right now,” MoveOn Political Action Executive Director Rahna Epting declared, while warning that former President Donald Trump returning to office through an electoral vote would be “a dictatorship.”

“A few thousand votes will decide whether we live under a democracy with Kamala Harris or a dictatorship with Donald Trump,” Epting said. “MoveOn’s Scoop the Vote Ice Cream Truck Tour will meet voters where they are and help mobilize our communities to defeat Trump once and for all this fall.”

Left-wing activist and Ben & Jerry’s co-founder Jerry Greenfield added, “We love ice cream and we love MoveOn — because MoveOn’s members are always working hard for the change we care about.”

Ben & Jerry’s, owned by British megacorporation Unilever, is no stranger to getting involved in left-wing activism and disseminating radical left-wing rhetoric.

In 2018, Cohen and Greenfield announced a new flavor, “Pecan Resist,” in an attempt to mock then-President Donald Trump, arguing that the 45th president “must be stopped.”

In 2019, the company launched a new flavor, “Justice ReMix’d,” to advocate for prison reform.

In 2020, Ben & Jerry’s announced a partnership with National Anthem protester and NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, unveiling a vegan social justice-themed ice cream called “Change the Whirled.”

In 2021, it unveiled a flavor called “Change Is Brewing,” in support of Rep. Cori Bush’s (D-MO) Black Lives Matter-approved policing and public safety act (Bush has since been defeated in a primary race and will exit Congress in January).

Last year, Ben & Jerry’s lectured Americans on the Fourth of July, claiming, “The United States was founded on stolen indigenous land” and that Americans need to “commit to returning it” (the company could set the example… but won’t).

