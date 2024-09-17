Jimmy Kimmel Attacks Trump over Second Assassination Attempt Reaction: ‘This Is a Crazy Person’

ABC’s Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel mocked former President Donald Trump’s reaction to the second assassination attempt on his life by laughing off the notion that wannabe assassins could be inspired by the Democrats’ doomsday “end of democracy” rhetoric about Trump.

During his monologue, Kimmel noted that “the Secret Service thwarted what seemed to be another attempt on his life. The suspect was outside Trump’s golf course with an AK-47 [and] the secret service agent spotted and shot at him.”

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host added that “they caught” the “would-be assassin,” suspect Ryan Wesley Routh, who Kimmel said “appears to be a troubled individual.”

“His political views are all over the place. He tweeted earlier this year that his dream ticket would be Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy, which is how you know he’s nuts,” Kimmel said.

The late-night host went on to mock Trump for pointing out that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have spewed violent rhetoric about him, which could have inspired Routh.

“Trump, of course, is blaming Kamala Harris and President Biden for this,” Kimmel said, before noting that Trump said the following:

Their rhetoric is causing me to be shot at, when I am the one who is going to save the country, and they are the ones that are destroying the country — They use highly inflammatory language. I can use it, too, far better than they can, but I don’t.

“You are nothing if not a calming influence,” Kimmel sardonically said.

“This is a man, who, for the past week has been spreading a complete lie that he knows is a lie, saying Haitian immigrants are eating pets in Springfield, Ohio,” Kimmel added, dismissing Trump’s point.

But Kimmel failed to acknowledge that Routh issued an X post to Biden earlier this year, writing, “DEMOCRACY is on the ballot and we cannot lose. We cannot afford to fail. The world is counting on us to show the way.”

Interestingly, Harris — this year’s Democrat party nominee — has posted to social media the exact same phraseology as Routh, who had a Biden-Harris bumper sticker on a truck outside his home.

This revelation is much more noteworthy than a one-off remark about Haley and Ramaswamy, and would have undoubtedly been mentioned by Kimmel if the tables were turned and it had been a wannabe assassin targeting Harris who had used the same phraseology as Trump.

During his monologue, Kimmel goes on to say Trump “is a crazy person” with regards to Springfield.

“This is a crazy person. Two elementary schools were evacuated today in Springfield because of threats to children and he keeps going with this [comments about Springfield].”

But Kimmel’s mention of Springfield, Ohio, plays directly into the hands of foreign actors who appear to be meddling in this year’s election.

As Breitbart News reported, pressure is now mounting on the establishment press to apologize to Trump and his running mate Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) revealed that the 33 “bomb threats” against schools in Springfield “have all been hoaxes” and have originated from overseas.

September 15 is the second assassination attempt Trump has survived within the span of two months.

On Monday, Vance laid out the seriousness of the matter in lengthy a X post, noting that the “violent rhetoric” is “out of control” as it “nearly got Steve Scalise and many others killed a few years ago,” and “nearly got Donald Trump killed twice.”

Vance also pointed out the media’s double standard regarding Springfield.

“After spending 30 seconds on the second assassination attempt on President Trump, [PBS] then focused on the real danger: me and President Trump, who are, according to them, personally responsible for bomb threats against Springfield,” Vance said.

“Of course, I repeatedly condemned those threats. And reports today suggest they came from a foreign country, not — as the media suggested — a deranged Trump fan,” Trump’s running mate added.

Vance continued:

The double standard is breathtaking. Donald Trump and I are, by their account, directly responsible for bomb threats from foreign countries. Why? Because we had the audacity to repeat what residents told us about the problems in their town. Meanwhile, Harris allies call for Trump to be eliminated as the media publishes arguments that he deserved to be shot. Consider Springfield. Citizens are telling us that there are problems. These include the undeniable truths of higher car accidents, unaffordable housing, evictions of residents, overcrowded hospitals, overstressed schools, and rising rates of disease. They also include the infamous pet stories — which, again, multiple people have spoken about (either on video or to me or my staff). Kamala Harris’s first strategy was to ignore these people and their concerns. Yes, she had prevented the deportation of millions of illegal aliens, and some of them made their way to Springfield. But it was a small town with no voice. Some of the local leadership even loved the cheap labor. So the suffering of thousands of American citizens went ignored. They cover a bomb threat, but not the rise in murders. They cover the threat, but not the HIV uptick. They cover the threat, not the schools overwhelmed with new kids who don’t speak English. They cover the threat, not rising insurance rates or the car accidents that caused them. They cover the threat, not the failures of Kamala Harris’s leadership.

