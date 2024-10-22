Watch: Trump Details the Support He’s Received from Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

Former President Donald Trump has revealed that Hollywood star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson wanted to reach out to him in the aftermath of the first assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July.

In an interview this week with the WWE’s The Undertaker, Trump detailed how Dwayne Johnson was impressed by his show of strength following the shooting and reached out to UFC’s Dana White to connect with the former president.

“Dana White said, when I was shot — took a shot to the ear, you may have heard about it — Rock called Dana and said, “I want to have his number. I want to have his number. What he did is sort of incredible,“’ Trump said on the “Six Feet Under” podcast.

“He considered it bravery. I don’t know, to me, I considered it, ‘What’s going on here?’ But it was very nice, the Rock.”

Trump’s revelation squares with what Dwayne Johnson himself revealed at a recent conference.

As Breitbart News reported, Johnson spoke about Trump during an appearance at Patrick Bet-David’s The Vault Conference in Florida in September. At one point, the Jumanji star spoke about the July 13 assassination attempt that nearly took Trump’s life.

“Whether you love Donald, don’t love Donald, it doesn’t matter. They tried to assassinate him. There’s no room for that,” he said. “Despite it being who we were in that moment, I still believe in my core that is not who we are as a country.”

“So him standing up at that moment, we wanted to see that.”

Dwayne Johnson has expressed regret about endorsing Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in 2020, saying he isn’t happy with the current state of the U.S.

“The endorsement that I made years ago with Biden was one I thought was the best decision for me at that time,’ he told Will Cain on Fox and Friends in April. “I realize now going into this election, I will not do that.”

Johnson has stopped short of publicly endorsing Trump.

