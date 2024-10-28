MeToo Supporter J.J. Abrams Interviews Doug Emhoff But Avoids Assault Allegation from Ex-Girlfriend

Hollywood mega-producer and director J.J. Abrams was one of many industry leaders to publicly support the #MeToo movement. In a new campaign video, he interviewed Kamala Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff but failed to ask him about the physical assault allegations brought by a former girlfriend, who has accused Emhoff of violently striking her in the face.

J.J. Abrams sat down with Doug Emhoff for the video that was released Sunday. Emhoff touts his wife’s “joy” and “spirit” as qualifications for the White House.

Not once does the topic of Emhoff’s alleged assault come up.

Emhoff is facing accusations from an ex-girlfriend that he struck her in the face during an amFAR charity dinner in the south of France in 2012. She alleges he struck her so hard that she spun around.

“What’s frightening for a woman that’s been on the other end of it, is watching this completely fabricated persona being portrayed,” the ex told the DailyMail.com. “He’s being held out to be the antithesis of who he actually is. And that is utterly shocking.”

As Breitbart News reported, numerous Hollywood elites who are backing Kamala Harris have remained silent on the accusations against Emhoff.

J.J. Abrams has publicly supported the #MeToo movement as well as the now-defunct Time’s Up. He appeared at an event at Barnard College in 2018 where he wore a Time’s Up button and praised #MeToo, encouraging the industry to embrace the changes brought by the movement.

