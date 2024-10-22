Believe All Women: Feminist Celebrities Silent on Emhoff Accusations

What do you think of this so far? Hollywood celebrities were instrumental in weaponizing the #MeToo movement against conservatives. Who can forget Alyssa Milano sitting in judgement of Brett Kavanaugh? Or The View hosts providing an endless platform for E. Jean Carroll to assail former President Donald Trump? But when it comes to fellow Democrats, the stars are fond of looking the other way — think: Bill Clinton, Joe Biden, and Andrew Cuomo.

We can now add Dough Emhoff, Kamala Harris’ husband, to that dishonorable list. Despite credible accusations that he physically assaulted an ex girlfriend, Hollywood celebrities are still lining up behind him, including most recently ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel, actor Ben Stiller, and Bravo’s talk-show host Andy Cohen.

“Believe all women” died a long time ago. Doug Emhoff is now disposing the body in the woods.

Below are the celebrities feminists who’ve backed Harris but remain silent on the Emhoff abuse accusations

Taylor Swift

Pop megastar Taylor Swift endorsed Kamala Harris in an Instagram post telling her fans and her 283M followers “your research is all yours to do and the choice is yours to make.

Oprah Winfrey

Actress and media mogul Oprah Winfrey endorsed Kamala Harris during a keynote speech at the Democratic National Convention.

Julia Roberts

Actress Julia Roberts has spent weeks headlining multiple campaign events for Harris in her home state of Georgia.

Michelle Obama

Former first lady Michelle Obama endorsed Harris for president in phone conversation, saying she’s “proud” to support Harris’s campaign.

Billie Eilish

Pop sensation Billie Eilish endorsed Harris, reading from what appeared to be a prepared script, smearing millions as extremists who can’t be allowed to “control our lives, our freedoms, and our future.”

Beyoncé

Grammy-winner singer Beyoncé backed Harris’s candidacy earlier this summer, letting the campaign make her hit single “Freedom” it’s official song. The song has been featured in campaign ads and is often played during Harris campaign events.

Jennifer Lopez

Actress and pop superstar Jennifer Lopez showed her support for Harris recently in an appearance during the Oprah-hosted town hall event.

Ariana Grande

Pop megastar Ariana Grande shared Biden’s post endorsing Harris with 376 million Instagram followers.

Meryl Streep

Multi Academy Award-winning actress Meryl Streep endorsed Kamala Harris and called her “President Harris” during a town hall event hosted by Oprah.

Jennifer Lawrence

Academy Award-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence told People she’s backing Harris because Harris “will do whatever she can to protect” abortion.

Anne Hathaway

Actress Anne Hathaway recently helped raise camping cash for Harris during a Broadway for Harris fundraising event in New York.

Pink

Three-time Grammy Award-winner Pink took center stage before Harris accepted the Democratic nomination, singing her hit song “What About Us” at the party’s national convention in July.

Jessica Alba

Actress Jessica Alba was among the many Hollywood celebrities in attendance earlier this month for a Harris campaign event in Phoenix, Arizona.



Jennifer Anniston

Freinds star Jennifer Anniston, who proudly showed herself voting for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in 2020, entered the political fray in July by attacking vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance and spreading fake news about his position on IVF.

Jennifer Garner

Actress Jennifer Garner has spent weeks in swing states from Arizona to Pennsylvania, and she joined Gwen Walz in Nevada.

Olivia Rodrigo

Pop star and former Disney star Olivia Rodrigo endorsed Harris for president in a pro-abortion social media post.

Glenn Close

Academy Award-winning actress Glenn Close is also part of one of Harris’s celebrity convoys, the Fatal Attraction star was recently stumping for Harris-Walz in Phoenix, Arizona.

Kerry Washington

Scandal star Kerry Washington had a starring role at the Democratic National Convention as while as on the campaign trail, stumping for Harris in multiple swing states.

Lizzo

Pop Star Lizzo boarded a private jet and landed in Detroit where she made the case for Kamala Harris in the all-important rust belt state of Michigan.

Julia Louis Dreyfus

Seinfeld star Julia Louis Dreyfus has made good on her promise to be “extra involved” in the Harris campaign efforts, starring in multiple videos attempting to gin up support for the Democratic candidate.

Cardi B

Rapper Cardi B came out in support of Kamala Harris, telling her 165 million Instagram followers that Harris should have been the Democratic candidate all along.

Tiffany Haddish

Actress-comedian Tiffany Haddish wasted no time to back Harris’s candidacy, saying she’s “ready” to be president.

Megan Thee Stallion

“Wet Ass Pussy” rapper Megan Thee Stallion headlined a campaign event for Vice President Kamala Harris in Atlanta, Georgia in late July.

Barbra Streisand

Pop diva and Academy Award-winning actress Barbra Streisand backed Harris in a lengthy X post, saying she would “continue Joe Biden’s work and will be a great president.”

Cher

Pop icon Cher threw her support behind Harris in a video message earlier this month.

Eva Longoria

ABC’s Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria praised Kamala Harris during a primetime speech at the Democratic National Committee.

Whoopi Goldberg

The View host Whoopi Goldberg roused the crowd earlier this month at a New York City fundraiser, Broadway Rallies for Kamala” event.

Jamie Lee Curtis

Academy Award-winning actress Jamie Lee Curtis showed her support for Harris-Walz, saying in an Instagram post, “Let’s Go America.”

Sigourney Weaver

Alien star Sigourney Weaver praised Harris at the Venice Film Festival earlier this year, saying “We’re all so excited about Kamala.”

Sally Field

Actress Sally Field shared an Instagram post last month endorsing Kamala Harris, claiming a vote for the Harris-Walz ticket is a vote for “democracy.”

Mindy Kaling

The Office star Mindy Kaling endorsed Kamala Harris during her speech at the Democratic National Convention.

Viola Davis

The How to Get Away With Murder star Viola Davis is backing Kamala Harris, quoting Stacey Abrams who said the Democratic nominee ”

Fran Drescher

The Nanny star Fran Drescher endorsed Kamala Harris via an animated short inspired by her iconic sitcom.

Jane Fonda

Actress Jane Fonda is campaigning for Kamala Harris and is pushing the Democrat ticket to address what she call the current “climate emergency” facing the planet.

Mia Farrow

Rosemary’s Baby star Mia Farrow backed Harris after Joe Biden bowed out of the race, saying “It’s time to pass the torch Or we will lose the Senate, the House and our Democracy.”

Linda Ronstadt

Singer Linda Ronstadt backed Harris and attacked Donald Trump in a social media screed, saying she’s against his “toxic politics, his hatred of women, immigrants and people of color, his criminality, dishonesty and ignorance.”

Stevie Nicks

Fleetwood Mac frontwoman Stevie Nicks endorsed Kamla Harris, piggybacking off of Swift’s endorsement of the Democrat.

Cynthia Nixon

Sex & the City star Cynthia Nixon backed the Harris-Walz ticket in a short TikTok video.

Rosie O’Donnell

Actress Rosie O’Donnell claimed while endorsing Harris that she’s purchased 100 “Kamala T-shirts,” and said she won’t take them off until Harris is in the White House.

Sheryl Lee Ralph

ABC’s Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph has been on the campaign trail for months, stumping for Harris. She was recently in a black church in Philadelphia bashing Donald Trump.

Christie Brinkley

Supermodel Christey Brinkley jumped on the Harris train just after Biden’s withdrawal from the presidential race, saying an Instagram post “Sometimes the best man for the job is a WOMAN.”

Mariska Hargitay

The Law & Order: SVU sayingstar Mariska Hargitay backed Harris, she will “uphold our laws and freedoms.”

Aubrey Plaza

Actress Aubrey Plaza Harris backed in an Instagram post of her holding a cat.

Shonda Rhimes

Grey’s Anatomy super producer Shonda Rhimes showed her support for Harris, saying she’s back the Democratic nominee as far back as 2016.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Actress Tracee Ellis Ross showed her support for Harris during the celebrity-packed Oprah Winfrey-hosted town hall event last month.

Molly Ringwald

The 80s teen movie star Molly Ringwald poured praise on Harris after her debate with Trump, saying Harris “intelligently and calmly showed us what matters to her- the American people.”

Anna Wintour

Fashion icon and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour held a Hamptons fundraiser for the Democratic candidate in August.

Kesha

Pop star Kesha backed Harris in a social media post focused heavily on bashing Vance.

Yvette Nicole Brown

Actress Yvette Nicole Brown joined in on a celebrity social media meme, announcing her support for Harris and saying “let’s go!!”

Octavia Spencer

The Help star Octavia Spencer showed her support for the Harris-walz ticket, attending the “Our Future, Our Freedom” DNC celebration concert.

Carole King

Legendary singer-songwriter Carole King was a prominent figure to attend a “swifties for Kamala” fundraising event for Harris.

Cecily Strong

Actor–comedian Cecily Strong joined the “Comics for Harris” zoom call fundraising event.

Maren Morris

Country music singer Maren Morris performed during the third night of the Democratic National Convention.

Mickey Guyton

Country music star Mickey Guyton performed during the first night of the Democratic National Convention.

Wanda Sykes

Actress and comedian Wanda Sykes appeared on The View last month and heaped praise on Kamala Harris.

Busy Philipps

Actor Busy Phillips showed her support for Harris in July using her Instagram to promote an organizing event called Answer the Call.

Liza Colón-Zayas

The Bear star Liza Colón-Zayas took the stage and backed Kamala Harris last month in a speech at a Pennsylvania rally.

Kathy Griffin

Comedian Kathy Griffin throw her support behind Harris, writing in an X post: “Let’s make history!!!! Finally!!!”

Lynda Carter

Wonder Woman star Lynda Carter helped raise money for the Harris-Wall campaign, participating in a “Geeks and Nerds for Harris” event last month.