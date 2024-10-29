Stevie Nicks: Fleetwood Mac Would Have Ended if I Hadn’t Had an Abortion

Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks claims her band would have ended in the 1970s if she hadn’t ended the life of her unborn child. Nicks told CBS News Sunday Morning that she had an abortion in 1979, conveying that she believed she wouldn’t have been able to handle both being a mother and singing in Fleetwood Mac — so she chose the band.

The Fleetwood Mac singer also suggested that she thought it would be better for the unborn child to die rather than to have him or her “have their feelings hurt” over her music endeavors.

“I’d already decided I didn’t want to have somebody have their feelings hurt all the time, and like, ‘When are you comin’ back?’ ‘Well, I don’t know. I’ll be back when I get back,’ you know?” Nicks said.

The “Go Your Own Way” singer explained that she was dismayed upon finding out she was pregnant with Eagles frontman Don Henley’s child, because Fleetwood Mac had already come out with three albums.

“I’m like, This can’t be happening. Fleetwood Mac is three years in. And it’s big. And we’re going into our third album. It was like, Oh no, no, no, no, no, no,” she said.

Nicks claimed Fleetwood Mac would have been “destroyed” if she had a baby, adding, “I would’ve, like, tried my best to get through, you know, being in the studio every single day expecting a child.”

“But mostly, having a child with Don Henley would not have gone over big in Fleetwood Mac, with Lindsey and me — we had been broken up for two or three years. It would’ve been a nightmare scenario for me to live through,” Nicks said.

Last week, Nicks told Rolling Stone that she decided to kill her unborn child, in part, because she didn’t want to leave the infant with a nanny. “I wouldn’t do that to my baby,” she said.

“I am not the kind of woman who would hand my baby over to a nanny, not in a million years,” Nicks explained. “So we would be dragging a baby around the world on tour, and I wouldn’t do that to my baby.”

“So my decision was to have an abortion,” she added. “If people want to be mad at me about that, I don’t really care, because my life was my life and my plan was my plan and had been since I was in the fourth grade.”

