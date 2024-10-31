Desperation Dude: Hollywood Elite Jeff Bridges Records 11th Hour Appeal to Montana to Back ‘Man of the Land’ Democrat Jon Tester

Hollywood star Jeff Bridges has launched a last-minute pitch to shore up support for Democrat Senator Jon Tester in Montana as the 2024 election comes down to the wire and with Tester losing support.

Bridges, famous for his “The Dude” character in the 1998 cult classic The Big Lebowski, had officially endorsed Tester back on October 18 when he appeared at a College Democrats event at Montana State University.

Now the Tron actor has floated a campaign video, insisting that “Senator Jon Tester is the real deal. He’s a farmer, cares about the people of this state, and is the backbone of Montana.”

It might seem like a desperate, last-minute attempt to boost Tester if the polls are any indication. Senator Tester is flagging in many late polls, falling behind Republican rival Tim Sheehy.

Five Thirty Eight, for instance, has Sheehy at 49.6 percent to Tester’s 44.3 percent on its October 31 survey.

Emerson College was also bullish on Sheehy with its more recent polling showing Sheehy at 50 percent to Tester’s 46 percent.

But like so many polls this year, the results are often mixed. Other polling was a tad less optimistic for Sheehy as the MSU Billings Mountain States Poll found Tester and Sheehy tied at 43 percent each.

And still, the Daily Montanan claimed the race was a “dead heat” with Tester leading 51 percent to Sheehy’s 48 percent.

The race is vitally important for the control of the U.S. Senate. If the Democrats lose Tester, that will go a long way toward throwing control of the upper chamber back to the Republicans.

