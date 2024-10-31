Rap Mogul Michael Harris Delivers Passionate Speech: ‘If It Wasn’t for Donald Trump, I Wouldn’t Be Standing Here Today’

Rap mogul Michael “Harry-O” Harris, who co-founded Death Row Records, has praised former President Donald Trump, saying “if it wasn’t for Donald Trump, I wouldn’t be standing here today.”

Michael “Harry-O” Harris made the comment at Sunday’s Trump rally at Madison Square Garden in New York, where he re-iterated his endorsement of Trump.

“If it wasn’t for Donald Trump, I wouldn’t be standing here today,” he said. “So I wanna thank President Donald Trump for allowing me for stand here in front of you today. It’s a bigger story — gotta let you know about it! God spoke to his heart and Donald Trump signed with his heart my release after 33 years. God spoke to his heart.”

The relationship between Trump and Michael Harris dates back at least to Trump’s time in the White House when he granted clemency to the music mogul who had spent 33 years in prison on drug charges.

As Breitbart News reported, Michael Harris endorsed Trump in a recent interview with The Washington Post, saying he has concluded that Trump would do more to lift up the economic situation of black Americans

The music mogul also told the Post he has not heard from the Kamala Harris campaign.

Earlier this month, Trump praised Michael Harris in a Truth Social post.

“Michael Harris (Harry O) is working hard to support and build on what my administration did for Black Americans in the first term,” Trump wrote. “Working together, we will Make America Great Again for everyone.”

As Breitbart News reported, at least 11 rappers such as Lil Pump, Sexyy Red, and Kodak Black have come forward to support the former president and presumptive GOP presidential nominee. Others include Azealia Banks, Chief Keef, and Benny The Butcher.

The rapper known as Waka Flocka Flame has doubled down on his support for former President Donald Trump’s bid to reclaim the White House in November.

The rapper and actor Lord Jamar has publicly excoriated Kamala Harris, saying she is “insulting to black people” and is woefully unqualified to become president of the United States.

In addition, the rapper and hip-hop legend known as Trick Trick endorsed former President Donald Trump at a rally in the swing state of Michigan.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com