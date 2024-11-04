‘Wet Ass P**sy’ Rapper Cardi B Defends Shockingly Bad Kamala Endorsement: ‘Bitch I Had to Write That Sh*t Down!’

“Wet Ass Pussy” rapper Cardi B has defended herself against widespread public ridicule after she read her Kamala Harris endorsement from her phone during a Wisconsin rally last week.

In a new social media video posted Sunday, Cardi B seemed to dispel reports that the teleprompters broke during the rally, claiming that she intended to read from her phone because of her memory.

“I worked so hard on my speech bro,” she said. “And a lot of you be talkin’ about oh, why you reading it from your phone? Bitch, I had to write that shit down!”

She added: “Bitch, I’m 32 years old, bitch! I have three kids, my mind be fucking racing all goddamn time, bitch.”

As Breitbart News reported, Cardi B endorsed Kamala Harris at a Wisconsin rally on Friday — even though she swore she would not endorse “no fucking presidents no more” after being burned by President Joe Biden.

“I believe every word that comes out of her mouth,” Cardi B said at the Milwaukee event.

But Cardi B appeared to go off-script at one point, sounding a warning to Kamala Harris about high consumer prices, which have been plaguing American households under her administration.

“The cost of food and the cost of living is too high. Damn, even high for me,” the rapper said, before touting Harris’s plan to prevent “price gouging” — or, socialist-style price controls that are widely expected to create widespread food shortages.

“And she told me that in my face, and she betta not lie to me in my face!”

Cardi B promised she would not endorse any presidential candidates after her bad experience endorsing Biden in 2020.

That year, Cardi B endorsed Biden in an interview for Elle magazine in which she got the candidate to promise free health insurance and college tuition. But last year, she clearly had experienced a complete reversal when it came to the 46th president.

“We are really, really, really fucked right now,” she said on social media. Later, she added: “I’m not endorsing no fucking president no more,” charging that while New York City is facing severe budget cuts, “Joe Biden’s talking about, ‘Yeah, we can fund two wars.”

Former President Donald Trump has the edge on Vice President Kamala Harris in Wisconsin, according to a recent USA Today/Suffolk University poll, which found Trump leading 48 to 46.6 percent.

