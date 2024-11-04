Watch: Will Ferrell Vows to Hold People Who Don’t Vote for Kamala ‘Personally Responsible’

The Kamala Harris campaign has escalated from pandering to threats in the election’s closing days with an ad featuring Saturday Night Live alum Will Ferrell, who vowed to hold people “personally accountable” if they do not vote for the Democrat candidate.

The Kamala Harris campaign has once again drafted Will Ferrell in an apparent attempt to browbeat white males into backing the Vice President’s bid for the presidency.

In an advertisement released by the campaign on Sunday, the 57-year-old Hollywood actor spoke to a fictionalized hesitant voter named ‘Gary’, seemingly chosen to represent the average white male in the United States.

While Harris has deployed a cavalcade of celebrities to pander to various minority ethnic groups to support her candidacy, the avatar of Gary was instead treated with contempt and subjected to threats by the Step Brothers actor.

“This election is going to be one of the closest in history. Your vote will make the difference. That means you, Gary,” Ferrell began.

“Oh blah, blah, blah, I’m just one person, no, shut the fuck up, Gary. Last time, only a few thousand votes kept Trump out of office and this time, we will hold you personally responsible, Gary.”

“Don’t forget to vote, Gary,” the actor concluded.

The ad was Ferrell’s second appearance as a surrogate for the Harris campaign in the past week alone, having days earlier joined fellow leftist comedian Billy Eichner on the streets of New York City in a revival of Eichner’s “Billy on the Street” schtick.

In a spin on the widely-derided “White Dudes for Harris” campaign effort to win over young white males, Eichner and Ferrell paraded around Manhattan in “Loud White Men for Kamala” shirts, urging men on the street to shout out their support for Harris.

The Democrat candidate has continued to struggle to gain support among men in general during the campaign, with a recent NBC poll finding that men are backing Donald Trump by a margin of 58 to 40 percent.

Meanwhile, Harris has shown strong support among women, leading the former president by 57 to 41 percent.