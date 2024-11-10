America was “being attacked” under the Biden-Harris administration, according to Academy Award-winning actor Jon Voight, who addressed fellow Americans in an emotional video celebrating Donald Trump’s election victory, calling the president-elect “our hero” and a champion of “we the people.”

In a one-minute clip that has garnered more than three million views as of Sunday morning, the Hollywood legend expressed his joy and support following Donald Trump’s recent presidential election win, calling it a turning point for America.

In the heartfelt video, the 85-year-old actor attributed the victory to “the grace of God and your prayers and your truths,” highlighting that the U.S. was “under attack” during the Biden-Harris administration.

“My fellow Americans, we all did it,” Voight began, addressing supporters with visible enthusiasm. “Now we have won our victory, and now we can save the most beautiful country, the USA, with our hero, the 47th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.”

Voight, a long-time Trump supporter, referenced the phrase “we the people” as a call to unity under Trump’s leadership, describing the newly elected leader as “the greatest president,” and calling him “our hero” and “our president.”

“I’m so proud to call him my president,” he continued, signing off with “God bless.”

Voight continues to be one of Hollywood’s most vocal conservative voices.

The Midnight Cowboy star narrated a video about American exceptionalism at the 2020 Republican National Convention (RNC), as well as an RNC video about President Trump’s successful efforts to free American hostages held captive in foreign lands.

He has also accused President Biden of having “lowered our nation’s standards and heightened our prices for his benefit,” while calling to “build up our country” and asserting Americans would “stand our ground for our truths” in the face of the nation’s temporary decline.

Previously, Voight blasted the hypocrisy of the left and media for justifying Hunter Biden’s racism “while the Trump family were harassed night and day,” slamming liberals for attacking Israel and Jews, demanding that people not be “fooled.”

Prior to the 2020 presidential election, Voight warned the United States will be “in great danger” if Joe Biden becomes president.

“We’re heading down a street that has no name now. We must not allow our nation to crumble. This is what they want, to destroy America. Let me warn you all that we are in great danger if we fall under a Biden administration,” he said.

In 2023, Voight described the current administration as a “corrupt mob” perpetrating a “disgusting scheme” against former President Donald Trump, who warned of a “civil war” taking place against “all of us.”

Following the October 7 attacks against the Jewish State, he scolded his daughter, Angelina Jolie, for her condemnation of Israel, claiming she is ignorant of the truth, as he insisted there can be no coexistence with Hamas “animals” who want “Jews and Christians to be wiped from the earth.”

Last month, Voight urged voters to reelect Donald Trump in 2024, calling it the “only chance” to save America from disaster, while warning that “corrupt” Democratic candidates Kamala Harris and Tim Walz will “destroy the American dream.”

Comparing the importance of the election to the legacy of Abraham Lincoln, he invoked a call for national unity and prosperity under Trump’s leadership.

“This is the worst time of our era,” the veteran film icon said then, warning voters that if they choose the wrong path, they would regret it, while emphasizing that only by reelecting Trump can the country regain its strength and dignity, helping Americans achieve their dreams and goals.

According to Voight’s remarks at the time, a vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz would be “the most dangerous vote ever,” describing them as “the lowest and most vile choice that you can trust with your life [or] your children’s lives.”

Joshua Klein is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jklein@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter @JoshuaKlein.