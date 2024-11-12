Stephen Colbert Reveals He Is Stress-Eating Following Trump Win

CBS’s Stephen Colbert revealed on Monday’s show that he has been stress eating in the days since President-elect Donald Trump won the election.

Stephen Colbert said his plan to cope with Trump’ victory is to lift weights and get “super jacked,” or, “I’m just going to get super fat. One of those two and I’ve got a pretty good clue of where it’s going to be. Because over the weekend, what I like to do when I’m feeling stressed out, I cook.”

Colbert then listed the meals he prepared, including Tuscan white bean soup, roasted cauliflower in coconut milk, and an almond bread pudding.

He then segued into a segment about cute puppies.

During the campaign, Colbert used his CBS show to repeatedly attack Trump and his supporters. He also tried to boost Kamala Harris’ public appeal by hosting her on his show in October, sharing a beer with the vice president.

“Elections, I think, are won on vibes, because one of the old saws is — they just want somebody they can have a beer with. So would you like to have a beer with me?” Colbert asked Harris.

The “vibes” didn’t work.

Democrat elites have been trying hard to cope with President-elect Donald Trump’s victory, with a number of Hollywood stars experiencing emotional meltdowns.

Colbert’s late-night rival Jimmy Kimmel nearly burst into tears on his ABC show.

“Wet Ass Pussy” rapper and Kamala Harris supporter Cardi B lashed out at Trump voters over the President-elect’s resounding victory last week, claiming in a since-deleted video: “This is why some of y’all states be getting hurricanes.”

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com