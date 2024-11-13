Disney’s ‘Frozen 3’ Star Josh Gad Smears Incoming Trump Admin. as Nazis: ‘Springtime for Hitler and Germany’

Actor Josh Gad, who is set to reprise his role as Olaf in Disney’s upcoming Frozen 3, has smeared the incoming Trump administration as Nazis — naturally using a musical theater analogy involving “Springtime for Hitler” from The Producers.

Josh Gad posted an NBC News report claiming the Trump administration is exploring new detention facilities to house illegal aliens. Gad used the song “Springtime for Hitler” to play over his Instagram stories post — specifically the lyrics “We’re marching to a faster pace / Look out, here comes the master race / Springtime for Hitler and Germany!”

The actor also re-posted a satirical version of the Frozen song “Let It Go” — with the lyrics changed to “Fuck it all!” in response to President-elect Donald Trump’s resounding victory.

Gad helped campaign for Kamala Harris, participating in an election-night effort to turn out college students in the swing state of Pennsylvania by encouraging them to stay in line at the polls.

Trump ended up winning Pennsylvania, as well as every other battleground state.

Gad, who got his big break in Broadway’s The Book of Mormon, has been one of Hollywood’s most strident anti-Trump voices, using his social media platforms to regularly smear those who support Trump.

In one remarkable instance. the actor even blamed “MAGA racists” when the trailer for Disney’s live-action The Little Mermaid remake was ridiculed on YouTube, garnering more than 1 million “dislikes” in less than a week.

