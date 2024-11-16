Actress Amanda Seyfried Ditched Living in Los Angeles for the ‘Peace’ of a Rural Farm

Hollywood star Amanda Seyfried recently explained that she abandoned her former home in Los Angeles for the “privacy, peace, and nature” of her farm in a rural town in upstate New York because she was sick and tired of city life.

Indeed, Seyfried, 38, was one of the earliest Hollywood celebrities to ditch L.A. and moved out when she bought her New York farm property a decade ago.

“I moved upstate long before I had a family,” Seyfried told Forbes magazine. “Staying here was the best decision for privacy, peace, and nature. It offers a more balanced life than the city does.”

The Mean Girls star added that living where she had access to nature and the outdoors was “essential for my mental health.”

Seyfried also noted that spending much of her time communing with nature made it a lot easier to get back into the swing of Hollywood when her work turns to “the faster lifestyle of the city, the high-energy of press events and life on-set.”

She explained that if she is one day in Hollywood at a presser or on-set, the next she can be “home and even happier in my boots in the mud feeding the animals.”

The farm life isn’t just for her, though. The Les Misérables cast member insisted that life away from Hollywood is better for her children, as well.

“I can see them learning what a responsibility and treat it is to care for pets, even at their young ages,” she said. “I think all pets give us purpose. And because they do so much to enrich our lives, we are responsible for theirs—which includes managing their health and wellness.”

The Mamma Mia! star is not the only member of the Hollywood elite to abandon Los Angeles.

As L.A. and the rest of the state continue to wallow in a massive crime wave, many stars from the A-listers on down have left L.A. and/or California behind.

Those who left L.A. include James Bond Star Ana de Armas, Big Bang star Kaley Cuoco. Many others have done the same, including Mark Wahlberg, Dean Cain, Sylvester Stallone, Robert Davi, Sheryl Crow, Nikki Sixx, Rob Schneider, Scott Baio, and more.

