Charlamagne tha God Baffled by Biden Welcoming Trump to White House: ‘What Happened to the Fascist Talk?’

The Breakfast Club co-host Charlamagne Tha God is having trouble understanding how President Joe Biden could be all smiles while hosting President-elect Donald Trump at the White House this week, as Democrats repeatedly smeared Trump as a “fascist” and a “threat to democracy” during the campaign.

Charlamagne Tha God expressed his bafflement during Thursday’s episode of his radio show.

“I just don’t understand the White House visit,” he said. “Now granted, you know, I’m glad it’s a peaceful transition of power, but what happened to the ‘threat of democracy’ talk? What happened to the ‘fascist’ talk?”

On Wednesday, President-elect Trump traveled back to The White House where he met with Biden, who was beaming ear-to-ear during a photo-op for the meeting, which ran nearly two hours.

Biden emphasized they are both committed to “a smooth transition” and his administration would “do everything we can to make sure you’re accommodated.”

Trump said: “Politics is tough, and it’s in many cases not a very nice world, but it is a nice world today, and I appreciate it very much. A transition that’s so smooth it will be as smooth as it can get, and I very much appreciate that, Joe.”

On Thursday’s radio show, Charlamagne tha God found the whole meeting difficult to process, given Democrats’ incendiary rhetoric mere days before it took place.

“I’m just trying to figure out how do you go from ‘He’s an existential threat to democracy’, to ‘Welcome back!'” he said.

Charlamagne previously touched on the subject the previous week, in the aftermath of Trump’s resounding election victory.

“But don’t y’all find it strange that now that he’s won, they’re not calling him a threat to democracy?” he asked on the November 8 show.

“They’re not calling him a fascist… I would think that, if you really believe that, then somebody’s speech would be about how America effed up and how things are about to be really bad. It just makes you wonder how much of it did they really believe, or how much of it was just politics. That’s all.”

During her ultimately unsuccessful run for the White House, Kamala Harris called Trump a “fascist” and a dictator.

Biden has called Trump supporters “garbage” and a “clear and present danger” to the rest of the nation.

