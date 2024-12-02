‘Star Trek’ Star George Takei Celebrates Hunter Pardon as Salvation from Biden Family’s ‘Undeserved Nightmare’

George Takei, most famous for portraying Hikaru Sulu in the Star Trek series of films and TV shows, jumped to social media Sunday to celebrate President Biden’s pardon on his son, Hunter.

Despite spending four years telling America that he would never pardon Hunter because he “respects the law,” the president did, indeed, pull out a last minute pardon for his son who has been convicted on felony counts of tax evasion and gun charges.

While many Democrats were aghast over being lied to by Biden about the eventual pardon, party shills such as actor Takei expressed satisfaction over the pardon.

Takei said he was happy for Biden to finally be done with the “undeserved nightmare” of his son’s felonies.

“I’m happy for the Biden family. This has been a long and undeserved nightmare. May they find peace these holidays,” the actor wrote.

Takei, of course, was a big supporter of Biden and Harris and a virulent hater of Donald Trump and his voters and his social media postings are rife with venomous attacks on conservatives, Republicans, and Trump.

