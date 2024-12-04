Sean Penn ‘Proud’ Joe Pardoned Hunter Ahead of Trump’s ‘Dangerous Clown Show’ Administration

Actor Sean Penn says he is “proud” that President Joe Biden pardoned his son Hunter Biden ahead of what he called president-elect Donald Trump’s “dangerous clown show” administration.

“Any father that didn’t do that [pardon their son] would have been remiss,” Penn told Variety. “I don’t know if I want to have a beer with somebody who wouldn’t have pardoned Hunter Biden, being their son.”

As Breitbart News reported, many people took issue with the fact that Biden had spent months insisting he wouldn’t pardon his son, only to go back on his word.

Penn seemingly tried to justify that concern, telling Variety, “I do not believe that Joe Biden, had he won the presidency, would have pardoned his son. I don’t think it was a lie; I think it was a change of mind and circumstance.”

The actor — who is notably a close friend of Hunter Biden, whose paintings Penn has on his walls — went on to call the now-cleared felony charges against Hunter “one of the horrible hit jobs of all time” and “existentially insane.”

The Mystic River star then called Hunter Biden “one of the finest people I know.”

“This is a guy who has taken on the most severe addiction, and has so much to offer people who are suffering or families who are suffering through that,” Penn said. “And I just I’m glad that the possibility is there now that he’ll have the time and space to be able to offer that support to people, which I know is what he wants to do.”

“We would be proud to have him,” the Milk star added. “He’s also a fantastic painter.”

Penn went on to tell Variety that he views Trump’s incoming presidential administration as “a dangerous clown show.”

The majority of America, however, disagrees with Penn’s assertion — as evidenced by Trump’s landslide victory in the 2024 election, in with the 45th and soon-to-be 47th president won not only the Electoral College, but also the popular vote, as well as every single swing state.

The 2024 election also resulted in Republicans taking the majority in both the Senate and House of Representatives — a clear message from the American people.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.