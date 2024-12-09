Watch: Rosie O’Donnell Rants About Her Face Herpes, UFOs; Claims She’s ‘Taunted’ by MAGA

Rosie O’Donnell announced in a recent video that she has face “herpes,” and complained about allegedly being “taunted” by the MAGA movement. Ultimately, O’Donnell said she believes her cold sores are stress-induced due to her fear of UFOs.

“Look what I have on my lip,” O’Donnell began in a video posted to her TikTok account on Friday. “Everybody’s been saying, ‘You have herpes, you’ve had herpes all this time,’ and I never have had a cold sore in my life, and now I have a cold sore.”

O’Donnell went on to say that she doesn’t believe her cold sore is from sun exposure, because she has been wearing sunscreen.

“Now, I did sit in the sun yesterday, but I had sunscreen on, so, I don’t know. I will let you know tomorrow if I do, in fact, have herpes,” she said.

The Sleepless in Seattle actress then complained about “some of the taunting from the MAGA people in the last couple of weeks.”

“Hasn’t it been fun, ladies and gentlemen, to be standing in direct opposition to everything he is and represents?” O’Donnell concluded in her video rant.

In a follow-up video posted to her TikTok account on Sunday, O’Donnell informed her 2.5 million followers that she does, in fact, have a cold sore on her face.

“Yup, everybody, it’s a cold sore,” O’Donnell said, adding, “Stress can do horrible things.”

To those who might be asking, “Why are you stressed?” O’Donnell answered, “A lot of reasons,” but specifically cited alleged UFO sightings as the likely cause of her newfound affliction.

In recent months, O’Donnell has also been on a rampage over President-elect Donald Trump, pushing for the abolishment of the Electoral College following the 45th and soon-to-be 47th president’s landslide victory in the 2024 election.

Amusingly, however, even if the Electoral College were to be eliminated, it wouldn’t have made a difference in the 2024 presidential election, given that Trump also won the popular vote.

In October, O’Donnell promulgated a wild conspiracy theory spread by radical leftists, falsely stating that shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks’ bullet did not strike Trump in the ear during the first assassination attempt on his life in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13.

