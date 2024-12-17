Luigi Mangione, the alleged murderer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, will be getting the Hollywood treatment with two documentaries about him already in the works.

According to Variety, Anonymous Content will be teaming with Oscar-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney’s Jigsaw Prods. to develop and produce the documentary about the shooting with a strong focus on the alleged killer.

The documentary will delve into the national conversation around Americans’ frustration with the healthcare industry and health insurance companies’ denial of claims and care, as well as rising costs.

Gibney’s “Taxi to the Dark Side” won the documentary Oscar in 2008. He is currently in production on a film about tech giant Elon Musk and a documentary based on Salman Rushdie’s memoir “Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder.” He is repped by UTA. The UnitedHealthcare project marks the third collaboration between Anonymous (“Spotlight,” “The Revenant”) and Jigsaw.

The second documentary will be produced by two-time Emmy nominee Stephen Robert Morse, who previously produced a Netflix documentary on the falsely accused Amanda Knox.

“Morse, a two-time Emmy nominee, will direct the feature, which producers told us will examine the December 2024 murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson and the aftermath through the perspectives of all those affected, including the involved families and Mangione himself,” reported Deadline.

Morse called the case “complex” while saying it “raises important questions about vigilantism.”

“This case is complex and raises important questions about vigilantism, the devastating cost of a privatized healthcare system and the inevitability of violence when peaceful change is seen as impossible,” said Morse. “My goal is to present a balanced exploration of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson’s assassination, showing all sides of the story while respecting the profound loss of life and its impact on everyone involved.”

“Every story is multidimensional, and I believe in treating all participants with kindness and fairness. This approach has always been central to my projects,” he added.

