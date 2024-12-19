Diddy Accusers’ Attorney Sues Jay-Z, Accusing His Roc Nation of Attempting to Turn Clients Against Him

The feud between attorney Tony Buzzbee and rapper Jay-Z is heating up with Buzbee filing a lawsuit against the rapper and his Roc Nation entertainment company, accusing the rapper of reaching out to Buzbee’s clients and trying to get them to file “frivolous” lawsuits against Buzbee’s firm.

Buzbee, of course, is the main attorney behind many of the lawsuits against rappers Sean “Diddy” Combs and Jay-Z alleging that the two sexually abused and raped a growing number of men and women, with some alleging that the assaults happened when they were underage.

In reply, Jay-Z has counter sued Buzbee for “extortion” alleging that Buzbee’s lawsuit is just a money grab and that the allegations of rape have no merit.

But in his latest lawsuit, Buzbee claims that Roc Nation and law firm Quinn Emanuel orchestrated a pressure campaign upon Buzbee’s own clients to get them to bring cases against him, according to CNN.

“Defendants have conspired to obstruct justice by engaging shadowy operatives to illegally seek out more than two dozen current and former clients of The Buzbee Law Firm to convince those clients to bring frivolous cases against The Buzbee Law Firm,” Buzbee’s latest suit claims.

Buzbee adds that more than two dozen of his clients have bee approached and some were spoken to by operatives who “pretend to work for the State of Texas” who have “flashed fake badges” when meeting Buzbee’s clients.

The lawsuit also claims that Buzbee has audio recordings of some of these meetings in which the solicitors offer money to file suits against Buzbee and his law firm.

“Paying individuals to file false claims is unethical and criminal in the State of Texas. Impersonating a state official is a crime. In at least one case, Defendants’ agents offered as much as $10,000 to a former client of the Buzbee Law Firm to sue the firm. Their agents were caught on audiotape, red handed,” Buzbee’s suit adds.

“This conduct was specifically targeted at our firm so we would not pursue cases related to the Diddy litigation,” Buzbee told CNN. “But we will not be bullied or intimidated.”

For its part, Roc Nation calls Buzbee’s latest allegations “baloney.”

“Tony Buzbee’s baloney lawsuit against Roc Nation is nothing but another sham,” Roc Nation told CNN. “It’s a pathetic attempt to distract and deflect attention. This sideshow won’t change the ultimate outcome and true justice will be served soon.”

The law firm Quinn Emanuel also released a statement saying in part, “We assume this frivolous lawsuit is an attempt to distract from his other frivolous lawsuits. We have no idea what he is talking about.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston