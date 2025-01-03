Singer Wayne Osmond Cause of Death Revealed

The cause of death for singer Wayne Osmond — who was one of the members of The Osmonds, a musical group popular in the 1960s and 1970s that consisted of siblings — has been revealed.

Wayne Osmond, who died surrounded by wife and five children on Wednesday, passed away after suffering a stroke at the age of 73, according to his brothers, Donny, Merrill, and Jay Osmond.

“My dear brother Wayne passed away peacefully last night from a stroke,” Donny wrote in a Thursday Instagram post., adding, “I’m so grateful that I had the opportunity to visit him in the hospital before he passed.”

“Wayne brought so much light, laughter, and love to everyone who knew him, especially me. He was the ultimate optimist and was loved by everyone,” Donny continued. “I’m sure I speak on behalf of every one of us siblings when I state that we were fortunate to have Wayne as a brother.”

“Even though we are separated in this mortal life, I know that by the grace and resurrection of our Savior, Jesus Christ, we will have the opportunity to be with Wayne for eternity,” Wayne’s brother added.

“I love you, Wayne. Your brother forever,” Donny concluded.

Merrill also shared a tribute to his late brother, writing in a Thursday Facebook post, “When I learned that my dear brother Wayne had a massive stroke my immediate response was to fall to my knees and pray for him to receive the assurance that his mission had been accomplished, and he was successful in this endeavor in many ways.”

“I immediately drove to the hospital in SLC to see him and I was able to say my goodbyes,” he added. “My brother was a saint before he came into this world, and he will leave as an even greater saint than he came in. I’ve never known a man that had more humility.”

Merrill went on to call his brother “A man with absolute no guile,” and “An individual that was quick to forgive and had the ability to show unconditional love to everyone he ever met.”

“His departure from this earth will be a sad moment for some, but for those who are waiting for him on the other side, there will be a massive celebration beyond anything we can imagine,” Merrill said, adding, “My brother Wayne endured much.”

“He gave it his all. His legacy will go down as someone who was not only a genius in his ability to write music, but was able to capture the hearts of millions of people and bring them closer to God. I will miss him tremendously,” Wayne’s brother declared.

“I am so grateful to have grown up with one of heavenly father‘s greatest sons. Until I see him again, know that he was loved,” Merrill concluded in his post.

Jay also took to Facebook to share a message about his late brother, writing, “A true legend has left the Earth,” adding, “My heart is deeply saddened for the loss of my brother Wayne.”

“It is said that where there is great love there is great grief as we part during our earthly journey,” Jay continued. “Throughout my life I have always felt most connected to Wayne out of all of my siblings. He was my roommate and my confidant over the decades.”

“As I sat visiting with him last week at his home he talked about how sad he was that he couldn’t get up in his plane anymore and how much flying brought him peace,” he added. “What gives me joy is to know that my brother ‘Wings’ has earned his wings and I can only imagine the heights he is soaring right now.”

“The reunion he must’ve had with Father and Mother I’m sure was spectacular!” Jay concluded.

As Breitbart News reported, Wayne Osmond was born on August 28, 1951, in Ogden, Utah, and was the second-oldest of the original Osmond Brothers singers. He is survived by his wife, Kathlyn, and his five children, Amy, Steven, Gregory, Sarah, and Michele.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.