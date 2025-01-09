Whitney Cummings, Sarah Michelle Gellar Lead Flurry of Hollywood Celebrities Turning on Democrats Amid L.A. Wildfires

Actress Sarah Michelle Gellar and comedian Whitney Cummings are among the growing list of Hollywood celebrities turning on Democrats, including Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and California Gov. Gavin Newsom, as raging wildfires ripped through the city of Los Angeles.

“City of LA you want everyone to evacuate yet you have complete gridlock and not one traffic cop on the roads helping,” Gellar wrote in an Instagram Story, tagging the official social media accounts for Mayor Bass and the City of Los Angeles.

Gellar is just one of many blasting Democrat leadership in California — which has spent decades under one party (Democrats) rule — amid raging wildfires that broke out in various regions of Los Angeles on Tuesday and spread due to extreme winds, causing historic destruction of homes and displacing tens of thousands of people.

Comedian Whitney Cummings, whom you may remember seeing last torching Kamala Harris and Joe Biden’s failed election strategy and CNN’s horrific ratings while hosting the troubled network’s New Years Eve programming. She railed against the notion that people would need to donate to support relief efforts to a state that takes “so much tax money from its citizens.”

She also noted just have much California has donated to Ukraine amid that country’s war with Russia.

On Wednesday, day two of the wildfires, actress Sara Foster slammed fellow Democrats California Governor Gavin Newsom and Mayor Bass for failing to prepare for the fires.

“We pay the highest taxes in California. Our fire hydrants were empty. Our vegetation was overgrown, brush not cleared. Our reservoirs were emptied by our governor because tribal leaders wanted to save fish,” Foster lamented in an X post.

“Our fire department budget was cut by our mayor. But thank god drug addicts are getting their drug kits,” the actress sarcastically added.

Former Dancing with the Stars professional dancer Valentin Chmerkovskiy also expressed dismay on social media Wednesday, writing, “5th largest economy on the planet. Firefighters didn’t have enough water pressure to do their jobs?! Are you joking me?! The taxes we pay for 3rd world infrastructure is unbelievable?! Come on.”

“How TF is there Low water pressure in Los Angeles???? WTF The fire hydrants barely work here??? This is insane!” model and actress Amber Rose wrote in an Instagram Story.

Actor James Woods, who lost his home in the Pacific Palisades fire on Tuesday, joined in on blasting Democrat California leadership, writing, “Refilling the water reservoirs would have been a welcome priority, too, but I guess she had too much on her plate promoting diversity.”

In another post, Woods responded to a X user claiming the wildfires were caused due to “climate change,” writing, “This fire is not from ‘climate change,’ you ignorant asshole. It’s because liberal idiots like you elect liberal idiots like Gavin Newsom and Karen Bass.”

“One doesn’t understand the first thing about fire management and the other can’t fill the water reservoirs,” Woods added in his post.

Celebrity fitness trainer Jillian Michaels also lamented the reservoirs not being filled, and pointed out that Mayor Bass is in Africa during the catastrophic wildfires.

“The mayor is apparently in Ghana. The fire departments budget was apparently cut by 17 mil. And someone made the decision to not refill some of the reservoirs – now some fire hydrants are dry,” Michaels wrote.

“Leadership in California is beyond negligent. This is completely unacceptable,” Michaels added.

She also recalled losing her home in a 2018 fire, writing, “I lost a home in the 2018 Woolley fire. Was in Cali for New Years this year and podcasts – just evacuated my mom from her California home.”

“California governor @GavinNewsom issues a press release admitting they knew about the insane fire risk this past Sunday because he was propositioning fire engines. And yet, he just called in the national guard a few hours ago. Pacific Palisades ran out of water at 3am,” Michaels went on in a follow-up post.

“I’m so so upset for the people of California. My family who stayed. My lifelong friends who live there. Our brave firefighters. This is not a partisan issue it’s pure incompetence and misprioritization,” she added.

Thursday marks day three of catastrophic California wildfires. At the time of this writing, there are five active wildfires ablaze at once in the Pacific Palisades, Sunset, Eaton, Hurst, and Lidia areas, according to CalFire.

There have also been five confirmed fatalities, of which one was identified on Wednesday morning as 66-year-old Victor Shaw, who died trying to defend the home that had been in his family for nearly 55 years.

