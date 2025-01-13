James Woods Praises Neighbor Who Saved His Home and Countless L.A. Firefighting Heroes; Issues Political Warning

Actor James Woods praised his neighbor who saved his home, as well as countless Los Angeles firefighters. The Casino star also issued a political warning, adding, “Democrats want to end single family dwellings in Los Angeles, because they can’t control HOA associations as easily as strangers in big boxes.”

“They were going over our house that first terrible day in 80 mph winds!!!” Woods exclaimed in a Saturday X post of the firefighters who helped save his home, adding, “Too many heroes to count in firefighting services, and we can never thank them enough.”

Watch Below:

Woods was replying to another X user who shared video footage of a pilot flying close to the ocean in an effort to collect water to fight the wildfires, writing, “I’m not a pilot but I have to imagine that you have to be an absolute BADASS to skim the water in what is basically a flying tank, over and over all day long.”

“And do it with the accuracy it takes to scoop up 1,000+ gallons of water and not have an accident,” the X user added. “My hat is off to these pilots!!”

In a follow-up X post, Woods wrote, “My neighbor, Warren, had lived through another fire in our area. He stayed this time and fought for his house and those of his neighbors.”

“This is from my deck and hillside terrace (which later caught fire and is totally destroyed):” Woods added, sharing a photo.

“I firmly believe the bonds forged in our neighborhood saved many houses, including mine, and I know saved my elderly neighbor’s life,” the Virgin Suicides star added in another X post.

Woods then issued a political warning, writing, “Democrats want to end single family dwellings in Los Angeles, because they can’t control HOA associations as easily as strangers in big boxes.”

“My neighbor one house over sent me this video he took about thirty minutes after we evacuated,” the Vampires star wrote in another X post, sharing the video his neighbor had sent him.

“He, too, had recently renovated his home,” Woods added. “I’m happy to report that he saved his house, and I have to believe his actions contributed to other houses, including ours, surviving.”

Watch Below:

As Breitbart News reported, wildfires sparked last week, on Tuesday morning, and spread quickly due to high winds, forcing residents to evacuate and causing historic destruction to homes.

At the time of this writing, there are three active wildfires ablaze at once, located in the Pacific Palisades, Eaton, and Hurst areas, according to CalFire, which lists the Palisades Fire — that has ravaged a staggering 23,713 acres — as only 14 percent contained.

Thirteen fatalities have also been confirmed at the time of this writing.

On Thursday, it was reported that police have been investigating the Kenneth Fire in Woodland Hills as possible arson and have detained a suspect.

During a Friday press conference a spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department said the arson suspect taken into custody was released due to lack of evidence. He was charged with a felony probation violation, and the investigation into the arson is ongoing.

On Sunday, an illegal immigrant was reportedly arrested by police after California residents feared he would use a blowtorch to start wildfires in Los Angeles.

