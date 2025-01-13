Khloe Kardashian Calls Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass a ‘Joke’ Over Handling of Fires

Reality star Khloe Kardashian is the latest Hollywood celebrity to hold Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass (D) accountable for her disastrous handling of the historic fires, calling Bass a “joke” over accusations that she failed to properly fund the L.A. Fire Department.

In her Instagram stories, Khloe Kardashian posted a screenshot of a TV interview with LAFD Chief Kristin Crowley who confirmed that the city slashed her budgets, negatively impacting the department’s ability to respond to the fires.

“I stand by YOU Chief Crowley!!!! You spoke the truth and you had tears in your eyes because I can tell you didn’t even want to say that but it was THE TRUTH!!!!” Kardashian wrote.

“Thank you for being honest,” she added. “Mayor Bass you are a joke!!!!”

Khloe Kardashian also posted a lengthy tribute to local firefighters, calling them heroes.

A growing number of Hollywood celebrities have called out California leaders for their multiple failures in the days since the fires broke out around L.A. County, with some calling for resignations. They include Mel Gibson, James Woods, Zachary Levi, Sara Foster, Dean Cain, Justine Bateman, and Adam Corolla.

Their criticism comes as many in the mainstream news media have sought to protect Democrats by painting such criticism as the politicization of the unfolding catastrophe. They are also rolling out climate change talking points, claiming the disaster was a result of global warming.

But with the destruction already hitting record levels, state and local leaders are having an increasingly difficult time avoiding responsibility.

As Breitbart News reported, L.A. under Bass’s leadership cut funding to the fire department in recent months. The final budget that was approved by the L.A. City Council included $17.5 million in cuts to the department.

