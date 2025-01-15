Netflix’s Trans Drug Lord Musical Star Karla Sofia Gascon Scores BAFTA Actress Nomination

Transgender Emilia Perez star Karla Sofía Gascón has scored a BAFTA nomination for lead actress — another bellwether of an increasingly likely Academy Award nomination for the breakout star who is a man who identifies as a woman.

On Wednesday, Karla Sofía Gascón earned a BAFTA nod for lead actress for Netflix’s Emilia Perez, a transgender-narco musical in which Gascón plays a drug boss who undergoes a sex-change operation to become a “woman.” The movie received a total of 11 nominations for the U.K.’s biggest movie awards, just behind the 12 received by another awards-season favorite, Conclave.

Gascón’s BAFTA nod marks the first time an openly transgender performer has received a nomination from the British Academy. The ceremony is set for February 16 at the Royal Festival Hall in London.

In addition to the BAFTA nod, Gascón is also up for a Screen Actors Guild award after having received and lost a Golden Globe nomination — all for lead actress. The performer already won the best actress award at the Cannes Film Festival, shared with co-stars Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldaña, and Adriana Paz.

Gascón was born a male and didn’t transition until relatively late in life, having already fathered a child.

If Gascón receives an Oscar nomination, it would mark the first time in Oscar history that a trans performer has been nominated in any acting category.

The announcement of the Oscar nominations have been postponed due to the raging Los Angeles fires, with a newly announced date of January 23.

As Breitbart News reported, Emilia Perez is the subject of intense backlash against Mexican moviegoers and critics who believe the French-produced musical trivializes the mass death caused by the drug war in that country.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com