Rocker Tommy Lee Slams Celebrities Promoting Their Music During L.A. Wildfires: ‘Jesus Christ Leave It All Alone’

Rocker Tommy Lee slammed fellow musical artists for promoting their music during the Los Angeles wildfires. “Jesus Christ, leave it all alone,” the Mötley Crüe drummer proclaimed.

“Makes me fucking sick to see most people just caring on a posting on lame ass social media!” Lee exclaimed in a Tuesday Instagram post.

“Guys right now nobody gives a flying fuck when you record drops or [when] the next concert is when so many people are in the middle of one of the biggest disasters of all time!” Lee continued.

“I get that some comic relief is always need[ed] but Jesus Christ leave it all alone and maybe just stop and see who needs help if you can,” the Mötley Crüe drummer concluded in his post.

While Lee did not name any of the musicians he was referring to, English singer FKA Twigs and Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny have continued promoting their new albums over the past week, according to a report by Daily Mail.

Last week, Mötley Crüe addressed the Los Angeles wildfires in a Facebook post, writing, “To everyone affected by the devastating and unprecedented fires in our hometown of Los Angeles, our thoughts are with you during this very difficult time.”

“May you and your loved ones stay safe as we stand together to overcome,” the rock band added.

As Breitbart News reported, wildfires sparked last week and spread quickly due to high winds, forcing residents to evacuate and causing historic destruction to homes.

At the time of this writing, four active wildfires are ablaze at once, located in the Pacific Palisades, Eaton, Hurst, and Auto areas, according to CalFire, which lists the Palisades Fire — that has ravaged a staggering 23,713 acres — as only 22 percent contained.

A total of 40,695 acres in the Los Angeles area have burned and more than 12,300 structures have been destroyed as a result of these ongoing wildfires. Additionally, 24 fatalities have also been confirmed at the time of this writing.

