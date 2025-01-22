Demi Lovato Tells Trans, Non-Binary Fans ‘We Will Get Thru’ Trump Order Recognizing Only Two Genders

Pop superstar Demi Lovato has posted a message to fans who identify as transgender and non-binary, telling them “we will get thru this” following President Donald Trump’s order that the federal government recognize just two genders — male and female.

Demi Lovato — who identifies as gender non-binary and is apparently back to using they/them pronouns — posted her message this week to Instagram stories.

“If you are trans or non-binary like me, please know that I see you, I feel you, I am with you. You are validated, you are loved and you are not alone. No one can take away our identities and no one can tell us who we are or aren’t,” Lovato wrote.

“We will get thru this. I love you.”

Lovato’s message comes after President Trump made his order official during his inauguration speech on Monday.

“As of today, it will henceforth be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders: male and female,” he said, prompting a standing ovation from those in attendance.

President Trump’s order was no surprise, since he had promised to do exactly that prior to taking office.

“With a stroke of my pen on day one, we’re going to stop the transgender lunacy,” Trump said in a speech at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest in December. “And, I will sign executive orders to end child sexual mutilation — get transgender out of the military and out of our elementary schools, and middle schools, and high school.”

Demi Lovato has flip-flopped on her pronouns in recent years.

In 2023, she explained why she went back to she/her pronouns, saying that going by they/them was too difficult.

“It was absolutely exhausting,” Lovato said. “I just got tired.