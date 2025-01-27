Snoop Dogg Speaks Out After Trump Inauguration Performance Backlash: ‘Get Your Life Right. Stop Worrying About Mine’

The rapper Snoop Dogg has responded to the mounting backlash over his recent appearance at an event leading up to the Trump inauguration. In a recent social media video, the rapper appeared calm and unbothered by the claims that he is now a supporter of President Donald Trump.

“It’s Sunday, man, I got God filling my heart right now,” Snoop Dogg said in the video posted to Instagram over the weekend.

“For all the hate, I’ma answer it with love. Y’all can’t hate enough for me, I love too much. Get your life right. Stop worrying about mine. I’m cool, I’m together. Still a black man, still one hundred percent black. All out ’til you ball out or ’til you fall out.”

As Breitbart News reported, the rappers Snoop Dogg and Rick Ross appeared at the pre-inauguration “Crypto Ball” prior to the inauguration. The party was a private affair — tickets reportedly went for $2,500 and $5,000 — featuring a mix of prominent government figures and Silicon Valley entrepreneurs.

Snoop Dogg vehemently opposed Trump during the president’s first term in the White House.

In 2017, the rapper starred in a politically-charged music video for the single “Lavender” that saw the rapper pull a gun and “shoot” a parody clown version of then-President Donald Trump. He even hurled racist slurs at black entertainers who performed at Trump’s first inauguration.

But Snoop Dogg appears to have changed his attitude toward Trump.

The first signal came a year ago during a conversation with the U.K. Sunday Times.

“Donald Trump? He ain’t done nothing wrong to me. He has done only great things for me. He pardoned Michael Harris,” he told the outlet, later adding: “So I have nothing but love and respect for Donald Trump.”