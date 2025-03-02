Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong Tells Trump and Musk to ‘Shut the Fu*k Up’ During Australian Concert

Green Day front man Billie Joe Armstrong attacked President Donald Trump and DOGE chief Elon Musk during a concert in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, asking his fans if they want Musk and Trump to “shut the fuck up.”

“Don’t you want Elon Musk to shut the fuck up? Don’t you want Donald Trump to shut the fuck up” he screeched from the stage to the huge crowd during the show.

Early this year, Armstrong had rewritten the lyrics for his 20-year-old song “American Idiots” and has spent years pitifully attacking Trump and his voters from the stage.

The band first performed its new, anti-Trump and anti-Musk version of the song this year at the Calabash festival in Johannesburg, South Africa, close to Pretoria, where Elon Musk was born.

The original lyrics of the 2004 tune speaks of being a “faggot” because “I’m not part of the redneck agenda.” But now Armstrong is singing, “Well maybe I’m the faggot America,” and he is ending with, “I’m not a part of an Elon agenda.”

But the concerts this week and in January are far from the only times Armstrong has gone on anti-Trump tirades on stage.

In July of last year, Armstrong paraded around the stage with a mask of Trump’s head only weeks after the assassination attempt that arguably helped make him president.

That January he attacked Trump’s voters and called them “rednecks” during his performance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Eve Rockin’ Eve on ABC.

Also last year, Armstrong said in an interview that people who do not want transgender propaganda in schools or around children are “fucking close-minded.”

And as far back as 2022 he was seen screaming “fuck America” and pledged to renounce his citizenship after the U.S. Supreme Court knocked down abortion ruling Roe v. Wade.

