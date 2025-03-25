Disney’s ‘Snow White’ Star Rachel Zegler Mocked After Declaring ‘#1 Movie In the World’ Following Box Office Fail

Disney’s Snow White star Rachel Zegler is being mocked on social media after claiming the live action remake of the film is the “#1 movie in the world” despite the movie flopping during its box office debut.

“#1 MOVIE IN THE WORLD!” Zegler proclaimed in the caption of a Monday Instagram post that included a photo of herself clad in her Snow White attire, waving from a trailer on the film’s set.

“What in the Hunter Biden have you been smoking??” one commenter asked, adding, “You have the worst opening in Disney history.”

“Not true at all,” another wrote, adding a laughing-crying emoji.

“Girl [I know] you lying the box office numbers aren’t saying that,” a third commented.

“Are you delusional?????” another Instagram user asked.

“The question is: in which world?” another inquired.

“The biggest flop ever,” another declared.

“Biggest flop in Disney history,” another echoed.

“Delusional or rage bait hahahahah,” another Instagram user surmised.

“BROOOO YOUR MOVIE FLOPPED EVERYONE KNOWS IT STOP BEING DELUSIONAL,” another exclaimed.

“Cancel this movie,” another demanded, adding, “It sucks.”

“Awful movie,” another concurred. “This will definitely lose Disney money.”

“Lol it was soo bad,” another agreed.

Another Instagram user simply commented, “Insufferable,” while another wrote, “The worst movie ever.”

As Breitbart News reported, Disney’s Snow White churned out empty cinemas, according to X users who shared embarrassing photos showcasing the film’s screenings resulting in zero or one reserved seat in movie theaters. “This is hilariously abysmal,” one social media user said of the film’s flop.

The Snow White remake failed to meet opening box office expectations over the weekend, the Hollywood Reporter reported.

“The mood was grim Sunday on the Disney lot as Snow White opened behind expectations to an estimated $43 million domestically,” the outlet noted. “Globally, the live-action remake of the iconic 1937 film was expected to clear $100 million, but instead came in at $87.3 million.”

Meanwhile, the film has been plagued by mockery, including from comedian Tim Dillon, who noted, that in addition to Zegler being pro-“Hamas” in the wake of a terrorist attack against Jews in Israel, the new Snow White flick doesn’t even have any dwarfs after HBO’s Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage complained.

Instead, Disney opted for for using CGI to create the film’s iconic seven dwarfs, sparking criticism among the public.

