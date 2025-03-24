Watch: Videos Show How Disney’s ‘Snow White’ Bombed in Real Time: ‘Hilariously Abysmal’

Disney’s Snow White is churning out empty cinemas, according to X users who shared embarrassing photos showcasing the films screenings resulting in zero or one reserved seat in movie theaters. “This is hilariously abysmal,” one social media user said of the film’s flop.

“My Snow White screening lookin’ a little empty,” YouTuber Sydney Watson wrote in a 6:28 p.m. Friday evening X post, sharing a video of herself panning over the theatre, showcasing what appears to be all empty seats.

Another X user also shared a video from his own screening of the Disney film in a cinema, writing, “This was my theater Sat night on the opening weekend of Disney’s live action remake of Snow White.”

The X user added that after his video was taken, ten “other people ended up showing up,” and two “left in the middle” of the film.

“A woman behind my family started snoring half way through,” the X user continued, before advising the public, “Don’t waste your money.”

Several others on social media made jokes spoofing the title of the film, writing, “Snow White and the Seven People who bought tickets,” and quipping, “Snow White and the seven people in the seats.”

“Snow White and the empty cinemas,” another mocked, before sarcastically commenting, “So many people here to watch Snow White” alongside a photo of empty seats.

“Opening Friday night for Disney’s Snow White in IMAX. Only ONE person bought tickets for tonight. Yeah this movie’s gonna flop,” another X user wrote, sharing a photo of the theatre’s booking screen, which revealed just one single seat was reserved.

“And for Saturday night? ZERO,” the X user added in a follow-up post. “I’ve never seen a major movie from Disney have this little interest opening weekend. This is hilariously abysmal.”

Again, the X user shared a photo of the cinema’s booking screen, with the image this time showing no seats had been reserved for Snow White.

Amusingly, the film’s star Rachel Zegler bizarrely appeared to liken her performance in Snow White to the Winged Victory of Samothrace — a masterpiece of Greek sculpture from the beginning of the second century — on display at the Louvre in Paris.

“To everyone who hates when I win: the Winged Victory came to the Louvre in pieces, and people still line up to see her,” Zegler said.

“And I can only hope that despite my flaws, and despite my cracks and my breaks — and there are many of them — that at every premiere and everything I do, people will wait in line to see,” the actress added.

As Breitbart News reported, various box office experts had precited Disney’s live-action Snow White remake would bomb.

This comes after the movie faced backlash for being riddled with politics while the public wonders why they can’t simply attend a movie without being constantly lectured to.

Comedian Tim Dillon mercilessly riffed on Disney’s troubled Snow White remake a few weeks ago, before the film’s release in theaters, cracking jokes about star Zegler’s radical politics and the decision to make its dwarf characters computer animated.

“You have Rachel Zegler, who is in Hamas, and Gal Gadot, who is in the IDF,” Dillon said of the film’s stars, adding, “And there’s no fucking dwarves.”

“So now we’ve got a lot of pro-Palestine, a lot of pro-Israel, and no fucking dwarves in Snow White and the Seven Dwarves,” the comedian mocked. “So, my whole thing is, does it seem like a fun film? I want to see dwarves. I don’t want the Middle East conflict. I want dwarves.”

Notably, Zegler infamously attacked and smeared supporters of President Donald Trump and made “Free Palestine” proclamations, as well as bashing the original 1937 film and calling Snow White’s love interest a stalker.

