Michael Rapaport Blasts ‘Sick Animal’ Bernie Sanders: ‘Cleanse Your Rotten Soul’ for Opposing Arms to Israel with Dozens of Hostages Still in Gaza

Actor and bombastic podcaster Michael Rapaport has trained his sights on socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), suggesting that the Jewish politician’s ancestors “would be disgusted” by his opposition to arming Israel in its current conflict with Hamas — pointedly invoking the deaths of his Polish relatives in the Holocaust.

Sanders set off the veteran character actor with a post Thursday on social media, accusing Israel of “ethnic cleansing” in response to the Hamas terror attack on October 7, 2023, that saw hundreds of Israelis taken hostages by marauders who indiscriminately killed civilians, including children, and sexually assaulted many women. Even after a punishing military incursion in Gaza (with ample warning for civilians to flee), the Palestinian people recently paraded the coffin of an Israeli child taken hostage at nine months old, illustrating the population’s unapologetic embrace of terrorism and unlimited warfare.

“Netanyahu’s illegal war has killed 50,000 Palestinians. Now, Trump wants to force out 2 million more to build a billionaire’s playground in Gaza,” Sanders wrote on X/Twitter. “That is ethnic cleansing — and it’s a war crime. Next week, I will force votes to block $8.8 billion in new arms sales to Israel.”

On Friday, Rapaport fired off a response: “While we are under threat on 7 fronts, why would a lifelong politician be calling for a stop to arms to ISRAEL? @SenSanders, your parents and grandparents would be disgusted with you. You’re a self-hating embarrassment.”

The Fallout actor continued with a parting shot at Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), who is also Jewish: “You and @SenSchumer need to take colonics together and cleanse your rotten souls. Shame on both of you. Old life long bull shit artists.”

About a half hour later, Rapaport got even more personal, invoking the deaths of Sanders’ extended family in Poland during the Holocaust.

“What kind of sick animal who’s [sic] own family was wiped out during the Holocaust, call [sic] for the stop of arms to Israel, while 59 hostages are being held since the worst attack on Jews since the Holocaust,” he wrote. “You’re sick @SenSanders. When you think about his own families [sic] destruction it’s really twisted.”

Tablet magazine reported in 2015 that many people in Sanders’ father’s family were killed in Nazi camps:

[Bernie] and his brother Larry grew up in a modest apartment located off Kings Highway. Like many Brooklyn families, the Sanderses aspired to become middle-class Americans while living in the shadow of the Holocaust.