Video: Singer Kelly Clarkson ‘Celebrates the Beauty of the Trans Community’ on Trans Day of Visibility

Singer Kelly Clarkson used her platform on NBC’s The Clarkson Show to promulgate “Trans Day of Visibility” by interviewing a transgender artist about an album that was released last November. “We want to tell you about a new album that celebrates the beauty of the trans community,” the “Since U Been Gone” singer said.

“We want to tell you about a new album that celebrates the beauty of the trans community and all of the artists within it,” Clarkson said before introducing trans activist Massima Bell.

Watch Below:

After being asked what inspired the idea for “Transa” — a compilation album by the organization Red Hot — Bell said he and his friend Dust Reid had been developing the project for four years.

“We had this amazing team at Red Hot that we joined forced with, and we wanted to make something that was this huge celebration,” Bell continued, adding that “Transa” focuses “on all the beauty and gifts that trans people bring to the world.”

The trans activist also claimed that Red Hot has “really changed the game in terms of the existence of LGBT people in pop culture, and really raising awareness for AIDS relief” through years of releasing “groundbreaking benefit records that have featured the era’s highest profile musicians.”

“We ended up with, like, over 100 of the most talented artists of our generation, and really some of the most, like, imaginative and, like, daring trans and non-binary artists that are making work today,” Bell said of the new “Transa” album.

Clarkson, the first-ever winner of ABC’s American Idol, noted that “Transa” — released last November — features tracks from singers Sam Smith, Beverly Glenn-Copeland, and Sade Adu, as well as the band Fleet Foxes.

When asked “What’s the vibe of the album,” Bell replied, “There’s eight chapters,” adding, “It covers, like, a wide range of genres and feelings. It charts this kind of, like, spiritual journey.”

“So you can listen to it — if you have three and a half hours, you can listen to it in one go — but you can listen to each chapter,” Bell continued. “Some of them are more, like, upbeat and, like, dancey, like the Liberation chapter. And some are more, like, moody and meditative.”

“But there’s kind of something for everyone in the project,” the transgender activist added.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.