Lebanon Bans Disney’s ‘Snow White’ Due to Film Starring Israeli Actress Gal Gadot

Lebanon banned Disney’s Snow White remake from playing in the country’s movie theaters due to the film starring Israeli actress Gal Gadot, who is on Lebanon’s boycott list.

Ahmad Hajjar, Lebanon’s Interior Minister, recommended the Snow White ban, according to a report by Deadline.

Gadot, who stars as the Evil Queen in the Disney remake, was born in Israel, has served in the Israel Defense Forces, and has been a vocal supporter of her native country since the October 7, 2023 Hamas terrorist attack and massacre of Jews in Israel.

Notably, Lebanon has previously banned other films featuring the actress, including Death On The Nile and Wonder Woman.

Meanwhile, the live-action Disney remake — which opened in American theaters last month — has bombed in the U.S. box office, which many attribute to Gadot’s co-star, Rachel Zegler, who plays Snow White in the film.

As Breitbart News reported, Snow White churned out empty cinemas, according to X users who shared embarrassing photos showcasing the film’s screenings resulting in zero or one reserved seat in movie theaters.

Comedian Tim Dillon, meanwhile, mercilessly riffed on Disney’s troubled Snow White remake before it was released in theaters, cracking jokes about star Zegler’s radical politics and the decision to make its dwarf characters computer animated.

“Look at this Snow White [film]. Disney is in big trouble here,” Dillon said. “You have Rachel Zegler, who is in Hamas, and Gal Gadot, who is in the IDF. They’re stars of the movie, and they’re on both sides of the Middle East [conflict].”

While Dillon’s remark about Zegler being “in Hamas” is just a joke — as the actress is not actually a member of the terrorist organization — the 23-year-old Snow White star has nonetheless faced backlash for her failure to publicly condemn genocidal pro-Hamas supporters.

Zegler has also attacked and smeared supporters of President Donald Trump, made “Free Palestine” proclamations, and bashed the original 1937 Disney film, calling Snow White’s love interest a stalker.

