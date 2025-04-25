Katy Perry Mocked for Space-Themed Tour: ‘Every Video I’m Seeing from This Tour Is So Cringe’

Katy Perry is being mocked by fans over her recently launched space-themed “Lifetimes” tour. “Every single video I am seeing from this Katy Perry tour is literally so cringe,” one social media user declared.

The 40-year-old “Teenage Dream” singer kicked off her “cringe” Lifetimes tour on Wednesday in Mexico City, where she was seen performing with backup dancers dressed in NASA uniforms, and at one point, was attached to a rig to make it appear as though she were flying around the arena.

Glaringly, Perry’s Mexico City performance was reminiscent of her recent 11-minute, all-female Blue Origin space flight — after which she kissed the ground — which had spectators, including the popular fast food chain Wendy’s, taking to social media to roast the singer.

And just like the reaction to her Blue Origin space flight, social media users once again took to the interwebs to mock Perry.

“Every single video I am seeing from this Katy Perry tour is literally so cringe. Lmfao,” one X user laughed.

“In her defense, the performance feels lackluster probably due to muscle atrophy. It happens to all Astro-nots,” another joked, sharing a video clip of Perry’s performance, adding, “She was in almost space for close to 3 minutes. But with proper rest and exercise she’ll be just fine.”

Watch Below:

“What the hell is that I am looking at? LOL,” another laughed in the comment section of the X user’s post.

“Maybe she should have spent less time in space and more time rehearsing lmao,” another advised.

“People actually pay to see this garbage?” another X user asked.

“I don’t know a single person who would pay to go to a Katy Perry concert and I hope I never do,” another declared.

“Someone stick this white woman in a Vegas residency so I don’t have this nonsense on my feed,” another demanded.

“She’s just not very good. She’s aged out of this,” another X user said of Perry.

Another called for Perry to “Act your age,” adding, “You are a mother for crying out loud. Your children will see this shit.”

“The more videos I see of Katy Perry’s tour, the more she pisses me off. Like I’m actually offended by how messy it is,” another proclaimed.

“She lost the magic she used to have. She went from captivating to clownish,” another X user opined.

Some social media users defended the singer, with one writing, “This is literally peak Katy Perry… she’s always been silly, unserious, and cringe on purpose as a joke.”

“She’s been always been like this,” another echoed. “That’s why many of us find this awkward and a bit cringy because it’s not meant for us.”

Other fans, however, took issue with Perry apparently not including any female backup dancers during her performance of her 2024 track “Woman’s World,” with one X user declaring this “says a lot about her and the type of feminism she claims to represent.”

Watch Below:

“It seems there is a disconnect between the message of female empowerment in the song and the lack of women visibly featured as part of the performance,” the X user continued, adding, “This choice by Perry raises questions about the authenticity and depth of her feminist advocacy.”

“The absence of female dancers speaks volumes and undermines the purported feminist themes of the song and her brand,” the X user asserted.

