Video: Angelina Jolie ‘Very Angry, Very Sick’ Over Trump’s Cuts to USAID

Actress and activist Angelina Jolie told reporters on Friday that President Donald Trump’s cuts to USAID spending makes her “very angry” and “very sick.”

Jolie made her comments during a press availability as she arrived at the Chopard gala in Cannes on May 16. The Eternals star responded to a reporter’s question about the cuts to billions in charitable spending that has poured out of the U.S. treasury to a huge variety of causes, organizations, and issues facing people all across the globe, spending that is all courtesy of the U.S. taxpayer.

“I think everyone knows how I feel about that. I have I have a lot to say but I don’t think this is really the place,” she replied to the question about the cuts in spending.

“But I have a lot to say. I will be saying much more and I will be traveling through the regions myself. But uh it’s, it’s just so serious. It’s just not, you know — obviously it makes me it, it makes me very angry and very sick.”

Jolie has spent much of her time between film projects working for charitable organizations and catering to foreign needs. She has also spent much time blasting Israel for trying to eliminate Hamas, the terror organization behind the murders of more than a thousand Israeli civilians on October 7, 2023.

Only days after the brutal terror attack, Jolie was heard lending her support to Hamas and Gaza by blasting Israel’s plans to root out the Hamas terror network by claiming that the senseless murders of more than a thousand civilians — including babies, children, and the elderly — “does not justify” Israel’s actions against Hamas.

Jolie has since been criticized for her constant stream of anit-Israel social media posts.

She has placed herself in many other political causes, as well. In 2021, the Maleficent star lobbied Congress for the far-left Violence Against Women Act, an anti-gun law that pushed the transgender agenda.

Earlier than that, she joined the U.N. in 2001 as a “Goodwill Ambassador” to push a series of foreign aid agendas. And by 2012 she was made a special envoy working extensively with the corrupt United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) that was supported by billions in money from the American treasury through USAID and other sources.

In the end, in light of her history of charitable activism overseas, it is not at all surprising that Jolie is incensed that the spigot of free U.S. tax dollars is being cut off to billions of needy people in foreign lands. Where all her compassion for Americans might be is another question.

