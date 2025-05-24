Kanye West Says ‘I Am Done with Antisemitism’ Weeks After Sharing ‘N*gga Heil Hitler’ Song

Troubled rapper and fashion designer Kanye West declared he is “done with antisemitism” just weeks after he released a song where he chants “N*gga, Heil Hitler” as a repeated chorus.

“I am done with antisemitism,” West wrote in a Thursday morning X post.

“I love all people,” the “Runaway” rapper added in a follow-up post.

In a third X post, West declared, “God forgive me for the pain I’ve caused.”

“I forgive those who have caused me pain,” the “Heil Hitler” rapper added in another follow-up post.

In another X post, West suggested the reason for why he has a sudden change of heart, writing, “I simply got a FaceTime from my kids and I wanna save the world again…”

Social media users, however, are skeptical, pointing out that the rapper’s apparent change in course has transpired amid two Israeli Embassy staffers being murdered outside a Jewish community event in Washington, D.C.

“You are complicit in the murder of two people last night who were killed because they were thought to be Jewish,” one X user asserted. “You brought hate into this world and lost people believe your sh*t talking.”

“Bruh you say this every 4 months and get worse every time,” another commented.

“You have: Denied the holocaust, Praised Hitler, Wore a KKK suit, Posted antisemitic tweets, Had sex with your cousin, Praised Diddy, Followed Diddy on Instagram, Wrote a song praising Hitler,” a third declared, adding, “I will never forgive you Kayne, you will always be a terrorist.”

Another X user told West to “fuck right off,” adding, “Even if you’re sincere, you helped to fuel Jew hatred and gave it a platform,” before suggesting the rapper “stay antisemitic so we can see you very clearly.”

“Get help bud,” another advised. “You are too talented to spew so much hate.”

“How can you release a song called heil Hitler then be ‘done’ with antisemitism?” another inquired.

“Nothing quite says ‘I am done with antisemitism’ like just having released a song called ‘Heil Hitler’ a few weeks ago,” another X user quipped.

As Breitbart News reported, earlier this month, West released a “Heil Hitler” music video featuring the lyrics, “They don’t understand the things I say on Twitter. All my niggas Nazis. Nigga, Heil Hitler.”

This came a few months after the “Heartless” rapper offered a $20 white t-shirt adorned with a black swastika on the e-commerce website for his fashion brand Yeezy.

Notably, West’s swastika t-shirt was posted to Yeezy’s website just days after the rapper issued a series of bizarre and unhinged all-caps tirades on X, which included praising Adolf Hitler and disseminating disparaging remarks against Jews and white people, among other sentiments.

The madness appeared to begin in October 2022, when West proclaimed he would be “going death [Def] Con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” resulting in the rapper and fashion mogul to lose his sponsors, including Adidas and Balenciaga.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.