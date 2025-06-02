Disney’s ‘Lilo & Stitch’ Star Tia Carrere Celebrates Her Daughter Becoming a Boy

Lilo & Stitch star Tia Carrere has revealed that her 19-year-old daughter — whom she shares with her ex-husband, photographer Simon Wakelin — now identifies as male and goes by the name Jude.

“He’s very matter-of-fact — he knows who he is, and he’s very happy,” Carrere told People of her transgender child, adding that she is proud of how Jude conducts himself in the world.

“He’s such a sweetheart, he’s like the therapist to all the other kids,” the True Lies actress added. “When his friends go out drinking or partying too hard, he’s always the designated driver, that kind of caring friend you can always lean on.”

Carrere went on to insist that Jude “doesn’t love the spotlight,” but walked the red carpet for the new Lilo & Stitch premiere, while she was in the Philippines, working on the set of another film.

“He’s more introverted, so he definitely won’t go into acting or singing like I did,” the Wayne’s World actress said. “But he’s a great artist. I don’t know what he’ll do! Maybe become a doctor or work with animals. He’s working with animals right now.”

Strikingly, an abundance of celebrities’ children have recently begun identifying as the opposite sex or “gender nonbinary,” while the public watches in horror and questions why the trend is so prevalent among kids whose parents are in the entertainment industry.

Last month, Robert De Niro’s son — who recently came out as transgender and identifies as female — revealed that his famous father offered to go with him to his hormone appointments to help him transition.

X-Men star Liev Schreiber, meanwhile, said the “most profound moment” was his his son “asking us to change her pronouns,” adding, “It didn’t feel like that big of a deal to me only because Kai had been so feminine for so long.” The actor also expressed that he believes it is “important” for his 16-year-old to say, “Hey, I am trans,” and, “Look at me.”

Earlier this year, Draven Bennington, the 22-year-old son of late Linkin Park lead vocalist Chester Bennington came out as transgender.

Last year, actress Jennifer Garner and actor Ben Affleck’s 15-year-old daughter Seraphina Rose got a buzz-cut hairstyle and changed her name to Fin.

In 2023, actress Annette Bening claimed her transgender child, Stephen Ira Beatty, is “such an inspiration” to her, and she wishes everyone would have a trans person in their family in order to truly “get it.”

That same year, former Miami Heat star Dwayne Wade said he and his family moved from Florida for his son — who had one year earlier begun identifying as a woman named Zaya — believing the Republican-led state had become hostile to LGBTQ rights.

In 2021, rapper Eminem’s adopted daughter Whitney came out as “gender nonbinary,” telling her TikTok followers that she had changed her name to Stevie, and would be going by “all pronouns.”

In recent years, Halloween star Jamie Lee Curtis’ son has also come out as transgender, changing his name to Ruby. Meanwhile, Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon’s daughter identifies as male and is going by the name Samuel.

Notably, more young people than ever are doubting their biological sex in the wake of transgenderism and the concept of a “nonbinary” identity being hyped by celebrities, left-wing activists, the establishment press, and Hollywood.

Studies, meanwhile, strongly suggest social contagion is a factor in teenagers and young adults identifying as transgender.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.