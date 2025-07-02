Celebrities React to Diddy Sex Trafficking Trial Verdict: ‘I Feel Sick,’ ‘What a F**king Joke’

Former pop band member Aubrey O’Day posted a video to Instagram saying the felt “sick” after Sean “Diddy” Combs was not convicted on some of the most serious charges against him in court on Wednesday.

Combs was found guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution. But he was found not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy. The jury also did not appear to believe the claims of abuse made by he ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

The verdict shocked and “sickened” Aubrey O’Day, who belonged to the girl band Danity Kane, the group featured on Diddy’s Making the Band MTV series, which aired from 2005 to 2006.

O’Day posted a video to Instagram in which she said the verdict by a jury of 8 men and 3 women “makes me physically ill.” And she was even more shocked when it became clear that Ventura’s case was defeated. “Oh my god, not guilty on Cassie!'” O’Day said.

Diddy rival 50 Cent also commented on the verdict. The “In da Club” rapper has been a sharp critic of Combs and his years of antics, and after the verdict was release, the rapper jumped to social media to snark, “Diddy beat the Feds that boy a bad man beat the Rico. He like the Gay John Gotti.”

50 Cent has also vowed to personally appeal to President Donald Trump not to pardon Combs on any of his convictions.

Combs did not get off Scot free in his trial, though. He was found guilty on two counts of transporting individuals to engage in prostitution. These each carry a maximum ten years in jail. And prosecutors have vowed to ask the judge to impose the full 20 years, meaning 55-year-old Combs would be in his mid 70s before the sentence is up.

“I guess a jury just never wants to believe that a woman stays because of power and coercion- wow – they just think women stay because what? money – fame – ‘they love the abuse’ – what a fucking joke – this decision got me angry #cassie,” Rosie O’Donnell said.

However, not everyone in the music world is “sickened” by the verdict. Rapper Boosie BadAzz, for one, was elated by the verdict and wrote on social media, “GREAT DAY N HIP HOP.”

Boosie added, “I’m tired of seeing us Black moguls get took down like that,” and said he is “tired of seeing us Black people go against us Black moguls like that.”

