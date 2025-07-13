Rosie O’Donnell Launches Tirade over Trump Citizenship Threat: ‘I’m Everything You Fear’

Leftist television host Rosie O’Donnell fled to Ireland in the wake of President Donald Trump’s return to the White House and has been publicly attacking him ever since. On Saturday she returned to the fray and issued (another) threat, this time cautioning Trump she is “everything you fear” as a “loud… queer woman.”

She issued her rebuke after a Trump post on his Truth Social, warning he was “seriously” thinking about revoking her citizenship, as Breitbart News reported.

“Because of the fact that Rosie O’Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship. She is a Threat to Humanity, and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her. GOD BLESS AMERICA!” he wrote:

O’Donnell took to her Instagram account to turn against Trump, launching it by saying “hey donald –you’re rattled again?” before sending her profane insults:

Breitbart News reported O’Donnell had long threatened to move out of the United States “because the nation insists on rejecting her extreme, left-wing, agenda,” and she was finally making good on her promise to “abandon” the nation “that is simply too sane for her to stomach.”

O’Donnell announced in March that she was moving to Ireland to escape Trump before adding two months later health problems had followed her.

The actress and comedian said returning to the United States was impossible until “this administration is completely finished and hopefully held accountable for their crimes.”

O’Donnell later said Trump’s first term in office caused her to overeat and drink, which helped drive her departure for Ireland.