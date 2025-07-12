President Trump Considers Revoking Rosie O’Donnell’s Citizenship: ‘She Is a Threat to Humanity’

Leftist television host Rosie O’Donnell, who moved to Ireland after President Trump took office in January, may lose her citizenship if the president has anything to do with it.

In a post Saturday on his Truth Social, Trump said he was “seriously” thinking about revoking her citizenship.

“Because of the fact that Rosie O’Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship. She is a Threat to Humanity, and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her. GOD BLESS AMERICA!” he wrote:

Breitbart News reported in March that O’Donnell has long threatened to move out of the United States “because the nation insists on rejecting her extreme, left-wing, agenda,” and she was finally making good on her promise to “abandon” the nation “that is simply too sane for her to stomach.”

When she announced in March that she was moving to Ireland, many people online were overjoyed.

In light of Trump’s comment about O’Donnell herself “not being in the best interests” of America, O’Donnell posted a video on the Fourth of July hinting that she wanted leftists to overthrow the U.S. government, per Breitbart News.

In May, O’Donnell, who is also an actress and comedian, said returning to the United States was impossible until “this administration is completely finished and hopefully held accountable for their crimes.”

O’Donnell later said Trump’s first term in office caused her to overeat and drink, which led to her leaving for Ireland.

“I was very, very depressed. I was overeating. I was overdrinking. It hurt my heart that America believed the lies about him. And then it broke my heart to be in a business that creates and sells those lies for profit,” she stated.

O’Donnell claimed she felt “safe” living in Ireland, adding, “There’s no MAGA support here.”