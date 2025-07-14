Bette Midler Unhinged: Trump ‘Mentally Unfit to Serve,’ Ordering Troops ‘to Gas Citizens and Drag Them to Gulags’

Disney’s Hocus Pocus star Bette Midler went on an unhinged rant on Monday, calling President Donald Trump “mentally unfit to serve,” and accusing him of ordering troops “to gas citizens and drag them to gulags.”

“Trump is investigating whether Joe Biden was incapacitated when he signed clemency orders with an auto pen, and pardoned many before he left office. Trump has a lot of gall, seeing as how HE is mentally unfit to serve,” the Freak Show actress began in her tirade posted to Instagram.

Midler went on to accuse President Trump of “threaten[ing] an entertainer with loss of citizenship because he doesn’t like the way she speaks of him” and sending “troops in to gas their own citizens and drag them to gulags,” spreading fearmongering propaganda about the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

“What President of the U.S. has EVER sold crummy made-in-China merch,” the Loose Women actress added, falsely suggesting that the president’s official “Make America Great Again” hats are made in China, when instead, they are actually made in the United States.

Midler also falsely claimed that Trump “shilled for carmakers on the grounds of the [White House],” likely referring to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who recently had a falling out with the president over disagreements regarding the Big Beautiful Bill.

“He has soiled and stained the office of what was formerly the greatest country in the world,” the Hocus Pocus star concluded in her post, insulting the intelligence of more than 77 million Americans who handed President Trump a landslide election victory in 2024.

Notably, Trump won the 2024 election in a landslide victory that included not only the Electoral College (the only thing needed to win), but the popular vote and every swing state in the nation as well — thus, giving the president a clear mandate to enact his agenda.

This is not the first time Midler has gone on a diatribe against President Trump.

Last year, the Gypsy star suggested drinking the chemical drain cleaner Drano in the event that President Trump win the 2024 election.

In 2021, Midler called on authorities to arrest Trump for attempted murder, bizarrely claiming the president deliberately tried to infect former President Joe Biden with the coronavirus during a televised debate.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.