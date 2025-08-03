Nolte: Woke Gestapo Target ‘Registered Republican’ Sydney Sweeney for Thoughtcrime

The Woke Gestapo in the far-left entertainment media are targeting Sydney Sweeney for a career blacklisting.

So far, Sweeney’s committed two cardinal sins. The first is daring to be sexy and appealing in an American Eagle blue jeans ad. You see, Sweeney had the temerity to be normal-beautiful, not fat/trans/tattooed “beautiful.”

After five years of Normal People being grossed out by an “inclusive standard of beauty” and “body positivity” — which is nothing more than an affirmative action program that allows ugly people to appear in Swimsuit Editions and underwear ads — Sweeney dared to be her sensual, appealing, all-American self in a campaign that even included her own Ford Mustang.

The campaign was a massive success (duh), the blue jeans sold out (duh), and then the left did what it always does in the face of Normal succeeding: they freaked out and screamed “Nazi”. And no, it wasn’t just nobodies on TikTok melting down. Disney staffers at ESPN declared the ad “fascist.” MSNBC said it was “fair” to attack the ad as “Nazi propaganda.”

American Eagle, to its great credit, appears to understand that social media is not real life. Obviously, the ad is a rousing success. Obviously, Normal People appreciate this return to Normalcy. Obviously, though this ad, American Eagle has earned the goodwill of a vast majority of the people who long ago tired of staring at fat women in bikinis… So American Eagle has already told the Woke Gestapo to suck it.

Ahh, but the Woke Gestapo isn’t used to losing, especially when it uses the word “Nazi.” In the past, companies have always caved. This cannot stand. The Woke Gestapo never surrender, so now they’re targeting the girl, a 27-year-old rising star who did nothing wrong other than to prove America is ready for a return to a normal America where attractive people sell the stuff.

Yes, the Woke Gestapo doxed this poor woman. To destroy her career, they went digging and apparently discovered she registered as a Republican in Florida months prior to the 2024 presidential election.

The fact that this is news tells you everything you need to know about the fascist scum in Hollywood. In a sane, tolerant, and decent Hollywood, the idea that a woman who lives in Florida is registered to one of only two of America’s major political parties would not be news. Good grief.

But, you see, Sweeney was already suspect over questionable associations — meaning her family.

But this. This! A registered Republican…? Oh, no, no, no, no, no… She must answer for this!

Listen, I’m not one for giving successful people advice. If Sweeney asked me for guidance, not wanting to do her any harm, I’d suggest she call someone else. The one thing I would tell her, though, is not to cave, not to give in… That’s what Hollywood’s New McCarthyites want because they know if she grovels, that will be the end of her. They will never forgive her for being one of those, and if she caves like a gerbil, she’ll lose support from Normal People. Then she’s got nothing.

Hopefully, Sweeney will not back down, which might stop others in the entertainment industry from cowering. America desperately needs Normal Sexy again. If a woman is willing to be objectified by the male gaze and men are willing to objectify her, that’s called ”consenting adults.”

Super-producer Brian Grazer admitted to voting for Trump. There are more. They’ve been intimidated into silence and lying. The more who come out of the closet, the better.

Sweeney should be classy but unapologetic about her political beliefs, and she should definitely continue to drive the boys crazy with her classic beauty. If she handles this right, she’ll become a superstar, prove the Woke Gestapo’s power is mostly an illusion, and maybe even make Hollywood a little less fascist.

Yep, if she handles this right, she has a shot at becoming an icon — not a MAGA icon, but an icon for free-thinking, free-spirited women tired of being bullied into a box.

