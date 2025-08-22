Watch: Another Carnival Cruise Brawl, This Time ‘Over Chicken Tenders’

A Carnival Cruise ship’s after-midnight buffet erupted into a wild brawl that sent passengers and security officials scrambling this week as the vessel made its way home on the last day of its voyage.

Bronx content creator Mike Terra captured the melee, turning the camera around and commenting, “Over chicken tenders is crazy.”

With yet another cruise fist-a-cuffs captured and distributed on social media, Carnival – whose motto is “Fun For All. All For Fun” — is at risk of developing the reputation as a floating fight club.

As Breitbart News reported, two dozen people were banned from cruising in April this year after a massive melee broke out during passenger departure in Galveston, Texas.

In June of 2024 a fight broke out in a Carnival cruise to Mexico that included a half dozen women pounding each other and tossing chairs, resulting in passenger fines and bans from future cruises, with Carnival later saying it “wouldn’t tolerate such behavior” in the future.

The violence captured earlier this week erupted aboard the Sunshine at about 2 a.m. on the last day of its voyage as the ship was heading back to Miami, according to Terra.

“Where the fuck is security?” one bystander could be heard on Terra’s video, according to the New York Post.

Several security guards could be seen trying to stop the donnybrook, with one office running from the chaos and reaching for his radio to presumably call for backup.

The Post reached Terra earlier this week for more comments on the fight, who then qualified his “chicken tenders” remark.

“We weren’t close enough to know why [the fight] really started,” he told the newspaper. “We just knew they were in line for food.”

The Post also reported that Terra captioned his video: “I always hear carnival is ghetto/ratchet I been cruising for years but this my 1st time seeing some action on a ship I was on YNs was tripping.”

Carnival did not immediately respond to The Post’s request for comment.

Contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of Below the Line and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more