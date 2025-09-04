Actress Tracee Ellis Ross’ Los Angeles Home Burglarized, $100,000 in Jewelry and Handbags Stolen

Thieves reportedly broke into actress Tracee Ellis Ross’ Los Angeles home and stole more than $100,000 of jewelry and handbags.

The burglars shattered the glass to a back door of the L.A. residence early Sunday morning, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) told NBC4 Investigates.

The invasion was reported to authorities at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, after staff members arrived at the home to find it had been ransacked.

Police said that security camera footage revealed that three robbers broke in and made off with more than $100,000 worth of jewelry and handbags.

Authorities added that the Black-ish star had been out of town at the time of the break-in. No arrests have yet to be reported.

The robbery of Ross’ home makes for the latest in a string of ongoing break-ins in the Democrat-controlled city of Los Angeles area.

In June, thieves reportedly broke into Fight Club star Brad Pitt’s Los Angeles residence through a window — also while he was not home.

Last month, one individual was arrested after police responded to an early morning burglary at the Beverly Hills residence of singer-songwriter Lionel Richie.

Earlier this year, the LA home of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban was reportedly burglarized. Actor Tom Hanks and singer Rita Wilson also recently experienced break-ins.

Home invasions in the Democrat-controlled city of Los Angeles appear to be a regular occurrence, with Breitbart News reporting on a series of similar incidents over the past several years.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.