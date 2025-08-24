Lionel Richie Shocked After Los Angeles Mansion Burglarized While He was Home

Music legend Lionel Richie was shocked on Saturday when his home was targeted by a brazen burglar while he was home in his Los Angeles mansion.

The 76-year-old star credits his surveillance system for helping scare off the would-be thief, according to TMZ.

The Hello crooner quickly called the police when his alarm system let him know someone was trying to get into the house just after midnight.

The Beverly Hill Police Dept. report having arrested one Michael John Bond as the suspect in the attempted break-in.

The Dancing on the Ceiling singer is just one of the growing list of celebrities who have suffered home invasions, theft, and property destruction in Hollywood — which now ranks as one of the most burgled areas in the country.

To name just a few celebrities who have been hit by crooks, actress Sophia Bush was shocked when a man broke into her garage and stole something from her before fleeing.

Famed “good jeans” pitch-woman and actress Sydney Sweeney found herself calling the police when she saw a man breaking into her neighbor’s L.A. home.

Victoria’s Secret Model Daniela Braga’s L.A. home was invaded, ransacked, and robbed, and thieves walked off with more than $1 million in loot.

Two masked men were seen trying to break into Modern Family star Sarah Hyland’s home.

Actor Lee Byung-hun, the star of the hit Netflix series Squid Games, suffered a home invasion off his L.A. home and lost some belongings in the attack. Fortunately, he was not home at the time.

The trashing of Byung-Hun’s home came on the heels of a burglary at comedian and producer Lena Waithe’s home in which she lost more than $200,000 in jewelry.

Entourage star Kevin Connolly’s L.A. home was broken into and the thieves gained access through the home’s back door. A gun and other items were stolen.

John Wick star Keanu Reeves also suffered a break-in of his Hollywood Hills home, where crooks stole another gun.

Instagram model Abigail Ratchford was terrified when she heard home invaders smash a window in her home and gain access to the place while she was on the top floor.

Motley Crue rocker Tommy Lee’s L.A. home was broken into and reportedly “trashed” when he was not home.

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion’s L.A home was broken into and hundreds of thousands of dollar’s worth of her belongings were stolen.

Actor and comedian Arsenio Hall was hit with a pair of break-ins and was almost robbed twice while he was at his home in Democrat-controlled L.A.

The home of fashion mogul, model, and tattoo icon Kat Von D was burglarized. And an armed man was arrested after targeting White Lotus and Baywatch star Alexandra Daddario’s house.

Actor Casey Affleck’s terrified girlfriend actress Caylee Cowan was home alone in L.A. at around 3:00 a.m. in June of 2022, when she awoke in her bedroom to find a home invader standing over her.

